Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It might not be an aristocrat but Legal & General is still a class dividend stock!

It might not be an aristocrat but Legal & General is still a class dividend stock!

For each of the past 14 years, this FTSE 100 dividend stock has either maintained or increased its payout. Our writer considers whether this can continue.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As an income investor, I like dividend stocks. The idea of generating income from doing very little appeals to me. That’s why I recently purchased shares in Legal & General (LSE:LGEN).

For the year ended 31 December 2023 (FY23), the company declared a dividend of 20.34p a share. This means it’s currently yielding 8.6% — comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%.

As the chart below illustrates, during 13 of the past 14 years, the company has increased its dividend. The only exception was during FY20 when, due to the pandemic, the directors felt it was prudent to leave it unchanged.

The last time it cut its payout was FY09 when the global financial crisis wreaked havoc on world markets.

Source: company annual reports / FY = financial year ended 31 December

A high-ranking stock?

Although impressive, this is not good enough for it to qualify as a Dividend Aristocrat. To achieve this accolade, it needs to have increased its payout for 25 successive years. As you can imagine, there’s not many of these about.

However, despite not being a member of the stock market aristocracy, the company’s shares are carrying a dividend just under five times what they were a quarter of a century ago.

Those who invested £1,000 on 30 April 2009 would have been able to buy 1,715 shares. In the subsequent 25 years, these shares will have generated dividends of just under 245p a share – that’s £4,197!

Future prospects

But to grow its payout annually, the company’s earnings need to increase. In FY23, it recorded an operating profit of £2.1bn — the second successive annual fall. Earnings were 21% lower than in FY21.

The company’s performance is affected by macroeconomic events. It does better when there’s financial stability. And with approximately 40% of its assets located outside the UK, it’s not just the domestic economy that it’s exposed to.

However, with economies starting to recover after the pandemic and rampant inflation, it looks as though a turbulent few years are now behind us.

The company sees its biggest opportunity coming from its pension risk transfer (PRT) business, where it wants to become the global leader. This is where it buys existing company defined benefit plans. It’s part of its Retirement Institutional division, which contributed 53% of adjusted operating profit in FY23.

But there are risks.

The company owns £8.9bn of investment properties, a market which can be volatile. In addition, it has exposure to illiquid assets which could be difficult to turn into cash should the need arise. And its ability to make money depends on the accuracy of its assumptions about life expectancy and mortality. If it gets these wrong then it will face larger than anticipated retirement obligations.

But with a strong product pipeline and an excellent reputation for careful management, I think the company is well placed to grow its earnings and dividend.

Of course, it’s important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed. But for the reasons outlined above, I remain hopeful that Legal & General will be able to continue to steadily increase its returns to shareholders. Who knows, in 22 years’ time it might be considered a Dividend Aristocrat!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 reached record highs in April! Here’s what investors should consider buying in May

| Charlie Keough

The FTSE 100 continues to impress in 2024 as last month it reached new highs. Here are two stocks investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Despite hitting a 52-week high, Coca-Cola HBC stock still looks great value

| Ben McPoland

Our writer reckons one flying UK share that has been participating in the recent FTSE 100 bull run remains a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the best stock to invest in right now?

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he likes this FTSE 250 business so much and wonders if it could be the best…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

With impressive 7% dividend yields, I’d seriously consider these 2 popular British shares to buy in May

| Mark David Hartley

Picking the right dividend shares to buy can result in spectacular returns. This Fool is weighing the prospects of these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising 176%, is there still value left in the Rolls-Royce share price for investors?

| Charlie Keough

Rolls-Royce has been one of the stock market's best performers in the last 12 months. But does its share price…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my best buys from the FTSE 250 for passive income

| Charlie Keough

The FTSE 250 is full to the brim with businesses offering attractive dividend yields. Here are two of this Fools…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the GSK share price as Q1 profit falls?

| Dr. James Fox

The GSK share price pushed upwards in early trading on Wednesday despite the pharmaceuticals giant registering falling profits in Q1.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Value Shares

3 heavily discounted UK shares to consider buying in May

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three UK shares have been beaten-down and Edward Sheldon believes they trade at very attractive valuations as we enter…

Read more »