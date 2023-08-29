Home » Investing Articles » 5 things that could take high-flying Rolls-Royce shares to 600p

5 things that could take high-flying Rolls-Royce shares to 600p

Ben McPoland considers five big catalysts that could help push Rolls-Royce shares towards the £6 mark over the next few years.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After more than doubling in 2023, Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares are now at 211p. Yet investment bank UBS reckons the FTSE 100 stock could top 600p, in a best case scenario. That would represent a near tripling in the share price!

Here are five things that could help it get there.

Increasing cash flow

In the first half of 2023, Rolls-Royce generated £356m in free cash flow (FCF) from continuing operations. This compares to an outflow of £68m in the same period last year. For the full year, it now expects between £900m and £1bn of FCF, which is significantly ahead of previous expectations.

Management noted that this return to positive cash generation was due to “greater productivity, efficiency, and improved commercial outcomes“.

However, UBS believes management’s 2023 guidance is conservative, and is forecasting towards the top end of the guided range. And it thinks that Rolls-Royce could achieve £2bn in FCF as soon as 2024, with the potential for £2.8bn in underlying FCF in 2026.

If this proves accurate, which isn’t guaranteed, it could be a major catalyst for the share price.

Reducing the debt pile

Importantly, this cash could be put towards reducing the firm’s net debt. This is the debt that the business took on to survive the pandemic. It stood at £2.8bn in June, down from £3.3bn at the end of last year. 

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has made it a priority to reduce it further and reclaim the group’s investment-grade credit rating. And S&P, the credit rating agency, has said that the engineer’s debt might indeed return to investment grade over the next 12 to 18 months.

If the balance sheet officially becomes less of a risk, that would be another important development.

Full recovery in engine flying hours

Nearly half of the firm’s revenue in the first half came from its civil aerospace division. This unit makes engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes, meaning its fortunes are tied to commercial flying hours.

So it’s encouraging that large engine flying hours have now reached 83% of pre-pandemic levels. Management thinks this figure could reach 80% to 90% this year.

A full recovery in this area of the business would be highly symbolic, though the ongoing problems in China’s economy could delay that from happening.

Continued defence progress

Its Defence division has been busy in recent months. Notably, it signed a deal in March to provide the reactors for Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines. This appears to be a significant long-term contract win.

In H1, this unit improved its operating profit and margins. Meanwhile, the order intake surged 87% to £2.7bn, which bodes well for future growth.

Ongoing progress here looks likely as military budgets rise in response to geopolitical tensions.

Return of the dividend

Finally, I think a reinstatement of the dividend could help send the shares to 600p. Bank of America sees the potential for a return of dividend payments as early as 2024. However, that would depend on the company reducing its net debt and improving its credit rating.

I think it’ll be a tall order for the stock to reach 600p anytime soon. But given these potential catalysts, I’m happy to hold my Rolls-Royce shares for the long haul.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! 4 high-yield dividend stocks I’m looking at for September

| Royston Wild

These high-yield shares offer market-beating dividend forecasts. Here's why I'm aiming to buy one or more of them when I…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 key investing lessons that could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of investing lessons help guide our writer when he chooses shares to buy for his portfolio. Here, he…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Fundsmith looks like a no-brainer buy

| John Fieldsend

Fundsmith has offered outstanding returns in the last few years. Here’s why I think it’s a great buy for the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Yielding 5%, is this defensive stock perfect to boost passive income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at whether this utility stock could be a good addition to her holdings for…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How to earn a second income with just £250 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Investing regularly in the stock market can be a good strategy to earn a second income, especially when adopting a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I hold this FTSE 100 share for fat cash dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 100 share has lost 20% of its value since its March highs. But I will hold this stock…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Is now the time to sell my Persimmon shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Persimmon. Given recent signals about the direction of the housing market, should he cut his…

Read more »