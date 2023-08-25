Home » Investing Articles » Can the boohoo share price end the year on a high note?

Can the boohoo share price end the year on a high note?

The boohoo share price fall has made a lot of investors poorer, including me. But it has to turn around sometime, doesn’t it?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The boohoo.com (LSE: BOO) share price had been heading up since the start of July. But as August has progressed, it’s fallen back again.

So was it just another false start? Or could the final quarter of 2023 be the start of a long-awaited turnaround?

Those of us who’ve watched the boohoo share price plunge by 80% in the past five years will be hoping for something good. And we might, finally, get it.

Interim results

A lot could depend on how the first half of 2023 has gone. And we should know that on 3 October, when boohoo is due to post H1 results.

Right now, all we have to go on is general UK retail health, and that’s not too good.

According to the latest stats from the Confederation of British Industry, retail sales in August fell at their fastest rate since March 2021. And it seems most retailers expect another tough month in September.

That comes after a 1.2% drop in online retail sales in July. So that could well be the reason for the latest boohoo share price decline.

Light at the end?

Maybe investors are just waiting for the retail market to show some light again before they buy? By the time we see those interim figures, we should have another month’s data.

Normally, I’d look to forecasts to give me some guidance. The trouble, in this case, is that there’s no profit on the cards before 2025/26. And even then, it would be just a tiny amount. So, no useful earnings-related measures, then.

Analysts do expect sales to bottom out this year, and then start to turn upwards. That would suggest a price-to-sales ratio (PSR) of around 0.3 for the next year-end, and dropping.

By conventional measures, that could look super cheap.

Follow the buyers?

Frasers Group has been raising its stakes in recent months, so should I follow? Well, Mike Ashley’s priorties won’t be the same as mine. He might just be looking for increased market dominance, and boohoo could help achieve that.

I’m just not sure boohoo currently has the management team it needs to take it where shareholders might want.

The firm has suffered from years of PR disasters. Poor working conditions at some suppliers caused a lot of damage.

Shopper attraction

And high return rates have hit the bottom line too. The thing is, easy returns were one of the key attractions for boohoo shoppers. Buy a load of stuff, and only keep what looks good when it arrives.

Tightening returns rules, as boohoo is doing, should help stem costs. But how many of the firm’s prolific shoppers might it turn away?

I do think the boohoo share price could pick up when we see retail strength returning. And with inflation starting to drop, that might come sooner than we expect.

But I made a mistake buying boohoo shares in the past. And anther by doubling down when they fell. I don’t want to risk another one. So I’ll wait, and keep watching.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

How to turn a stock market crash into passive income paradise

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down the risks that a market crash presents, but also how it can be a great opportunity…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Growth Shares

Why Nvidia shares could be overvalued right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that even though he's a big fan of Nvidia shares in the long run, he thinks the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This small-cap UK stock just crashed 20%. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for a UK stock with big growth potential but going through a downturn due to stock market weakness? This…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

I wouldn’t ‘save’ for retirement, but I’d invest in dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares today

| Harvey Jones

I believe FTSE 100 shares will generate a far superior return to cash over the longer run. Especially at today's…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d rush to buy these 2 value stocks right now!

| Charlie Keough

Current macroeconomic conditions have this Fool on the hunt for value stocks. Here he signposts two he'd buy today.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

I’d buy these 5 stocks in an empty £20k ISA to target a 5-figure passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

I'm taking advantage of FTSE 100 falls to generate maximum passive income from a portfolio of shares. These are my…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Is this a new entry point after the BAE share price fell?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the BAE share price after the defence contractor acquired Ball Aerospace last…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

Down 12% in a week. What’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

| James Beard

Even though the company hasn't announced any bad news, the JD Sports share price has fallen 12% in a week.…

Read more »