Home » Investing Articles » Who’d bet $1.6bn on a stock market crash?

Who’d bet $1.6bn on a stock market crash?

The headlines are full of stock market crash fears right now. And one big US investor just put a lot of money where his mouth is.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Predicting a stock market crash is easy. For every actual stock market crash we’ve had in my lifetime, I think about 10 have been forecast.

But it takes courage to bet big on one when you think it’s about to happen. Especially when you go in with a $1.6bn pot.

That’s what Michael Burry in the US has just done. Sorry, Michael who?

Famous shorter

He’s the guy behind the movie The Big Short. And he made a bundle betting against the US housing market just before the subprime lending crisis hit.

Now through his Scion Asset Management firm, he’s bought $866m of put options against an S&P 500 tracker, and a further $739m shorting a Nasdaq 100 fund

He can sell both at a specified price if they fall in the future.

What should we do?

What should UK investors do? If the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both crash, I reckon the FTSE 100 will probably fall too, no matter how good UK stocks might look.

Should we sell then? A couple of key thoughts spring to mind.

So someone got a big investment gamble right once, did he? Lots of people do that, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be right every time.

He might be right

Now that’s no criticism of Burry. He’s managing billions of dollars in investment funds, and I’m not. And I’m quite sure he has his finger closer to the pulse of the US stock market than I do.

And I reckon there’s a good chance he’s right. But the reaction to his moves might be over-egged.

You know, the way financial reporters like to hype up the headlines for dramatic effect.

If we think stocks are cheap, we should buy them, right? Well, it surely makes the same sense to sell them when we think they’re expensive.

Crash, or not?

And even if he is right, that doesn’t necessarily mean a full-blown stock market crash.

If the two index funds he’s shorted just drift slowly down in the next few months, he’s in the money.

On top of that, he might be right about stock valuations, but wrong about the timing. It seems he tipped January 2023 as a time to sell, but admitted he got that wrong a few months later.

Prepare for a crash?

The S&P 500 is on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than twice the FTSE 100 right now.

So US stocks could fall by half, but still be more highly valued than UK stocks. I find that truly bizarre, especially as most FTSE 100 stocks are every bit as international as their US counterparts.

So I’m definitely not going to sell any FTSE 100 stocks. And I certainly won’t short anything over this side of the pond.

Time to buy

In fact, if any US stock market correction should shake the Footsie, I’ll be looking for even cheaper stocks to buy here.

And deciding on the best buys I think would be a very nice problem to have.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

How much could I earn from £1,000 from Lloyds shares over 3 years?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares look like one of the biggest dividend payers for the next three years. How much could I earn…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

How the Marks and Spencer share price could double within two years

| Kevin Godbold

This turnaround is working and the Marks and Spencer share price is responding well. Here’s why I’d buy it now,…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

The discounted Aviva share price offers a potential dividend bonanza

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is trading at a discount. But the firm offers high dividends and consistently profitable growth, making…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are miners the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

| James Beard

With all of them experiencing share price falls over the past six months, are the FTSE 100's miners currently the…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are BP shares a good investment for my ‘green’ portfolio?

| Oliver Rodzianko

BP is contending for its shares to be ‘green’ and ESG-friendly, but there are stronger candidates in my portfolio with…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado are smashing the FTSE 100. Can they still make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado Group have made small fortunes lately. So have I left it too late to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

10.1% yield! This could be the very best dividend share on the entire FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This dividend share pays the highest income on the FTSE 100 and I think there's a pretty strong chance it…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a screaming buy as the FTSE 100 dips?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is sliding and National Grid shares are falling too. They look cheaper than for some time, so…

Read more »