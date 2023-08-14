I’d have a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA if I’d done this 15 years ago

Jon Smith reveals the stocks that would have given him a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA in the past, as well as looking at how he’s working to achieve it in the future.

It’s great to think about different strategies that could help to make me a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire before I hit retirement age. Yet one of the most effective ways to think about the possibilities is by looking at the past. If I can back-test an idea that would have worked for me 15 years ago, I can try to take the concept and apply it for the future.

Looking back

One of the great features of an ISA is that I can invest up to £20k a year tax-free. The funds are sheltered from things like capital gains and dividend taxes. In this case, it’s the key benefit of no capital gains tax. I’m focused on finding high-growth stocks with large share price gain potential. If I’m having to pay tax on the gains, it can really hamstring my efforts to reach £1m.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Let’s say I was focused on this goal 15 years ago. I might have been shrewd enough to invest in growth stocks such as JD Sports Fashion, Ashtead Group, Halma and Melrose Industries. These aren’t flash-in-the-pan penny stocks. Rather, these have grown consistently over a long period of time.

Owning a mix of these stocks even with an investment size within the ISA limits (£5-10k per stock) would currently make my ISA worth well over £1m. In fact, even if I’d invested just over £5k in Ashtead Group alone, it would be worth £1m.

Caution needed

Granted, some will argue that basing performance on one stock isn’t fair. This is true, which is why I’ve included four. In fact, I could have included even more. A diversified portfolio of growth stocks means that I only need a few to really outperform in order for my value to rocket higher.

True, past performance is no guarantee of future returns. It’s not as simple as buying the same stocks and imagining that they will generate the same kind of profits for me over the next 15 years.

Yet there’s a key difference between me running to buy the exact same stocks mentioned above versus taking the core idea and buying different ones.

Ideas for the future

I feel that it’s very possible to achieve a £1m ISA in 15 years time by focusing on building a growth-oriented portfolio.

I’m focusing on areas that I think could do well over this time span. This includes artificial intelligence, renewable energy and FinTech. From each sector, I can then hone down and pick specific stocks. I’d look to include Nvidia (AI), SSE (renewables) and IG Group (FinTech) as examples of such companies.

If one of these explodes in the next decade then I’m well on my way to achieving the £1m target. Yet I plan to include plenty of other growth stocks as well. In that way, I can aim to compound strong gains year after year anyway.