Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 6%+ yield but down 24%! Time for me to buy more of this hidden FTSE 250 gem?

A 6%+ yield but down 24%! Time for me to buy more of this hidden FTSE 250 gem?

After a rapid share price fall, this FTSE 250 stock’s dividend yield has risen, leaving me wondering whether I should double down.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Bank of Georgia Group (LSE: BGEO) has been one of the unsung heroes of the FTSE 250. Up 269% in three years, it’s the joint top-performing stock in the index over this period (along with Breedon Group).

After following the firm’s progress for some time, I finally invested earlier this year. The shares went up almost immediately, which was nice to see.

However, the bank stock has taken a big tumble recently. It’s down 24% since the start of May, putting me in the red.

Should I buy more of this sliding FTSE 250 stock, or stay away? Let’s take a look.

What is Bank of Georgia?

The company is one of the largest banks in Georgia and Armenia, two emerging nations whose respective economies grew 7.5% and 9.4% in 2023. They’re forecast to grow 5% and 6.2% in 2024.

A vibrant economy is obviously vital for a domestic lender, and the growth of Georgia has been very strong for years now.

Tourism is booming and the capital, Tbilisi, is regularly cited as among the world’s best cities in which to work remotely.

Last year, the bank’s adjusted profits rose 21.4%, while its loan portfolio has now expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 30.7% since 2018.

First thing to check

When a dividend stock suddenly drops, I always check if it’s gone ‘ex-dividend’. This refers to the period after a dividend has been declared by a company but not yet paid out to shareholders.

During this time, if I buy shares, I’m not entitled to receive the next dividend payment. In other words, the stock trades ex-dividend, or ‘without dividend’.

In the case of Bank of Georgia though, this hasn’t happened. The stock is due to go ex-dividend on 4 July before a payment on 19 July.

A controversial bill

In fact, this sharp sell-off appears directly related to mass street protests over a controversial ‘foreign agent’ bill that passed its final reading in Georgia’s parliament on 14 May.

It resembles a law in Russia used by the Kremlin. So this has sparked concerns over government suppression of its opponents.

While the bank’s operations won’t be directly impacted by the proposed law, it may lead to a decline in foreign investment in Georgia’s economy. Obviously, that wouldn’t be ideal for growth.

Worryingly, the EU has said this new law could harm Georgia’s bid for membership. It was only granted candidate status in December 2023.

So this is all a bit concerning, though the bill hasn’t become law yet and there are parliamentary elections due later this year. More volatility could be ahead.

My move

After the fall, the stock is trading on a dirt cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.5. And the forward-looking dividend yield is 6.8%, rising to an attractive 7.4% in 2025.

The bank is due to report its Q1 2024 earnings tomorrow (17 May). I’ll be interested to hear management’s views on recent developments.

Depending on what is said, the stock could be catapulted one way or the other.

My strategy is to sit tight and see how things develop in the upcoming elections. I may get a far better price to buy more shares, with a higher dividend yield. Meanwhile, I’ll focus on other stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Bank Of Georgia Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m staying well clear of Rivian stock

| Gordon Best

Electric vehicles have excited investors for years now, but can be hit or miss. Here's why Gordon Best will be…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

The United Utilities share price is recovering after mixed earnings report and sewage spill

| Mark David Hartley

Is a mild increase in revenue and slightly boosted dividend enough to save the United Utilities share price in light…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s why the Legal & General share price looks super attractive to me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up an important characteristic about the Legal & General share price that makes it appealing to him…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

To aim for £1,000 a month in passive income, should I buy growth shares or value shares?

| Mark David Hartley

Deciding which shares are the best to invest in is important when considering long-term passive income. However, there are several…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think AMD stock should be higher

| Gordon Best

The semiconductor sector has been on a tear lately, but here's why Gordon Best thinks AMD stock still has plenty…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s what investors need to know about the latest Warren Buffett stock

| Stephen Wright

The mystery stock Warren Buffett has been buying has been disclosed to be Chubb – an above-average business at a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The Sage share price slides on half-year results: is it time to buy?

| Roland Head

Sage’s share price has slipped on an uncertain outlook. But the company’s results suggest it’s still making good progress, says…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Despite receiving zero passive income, I reckon these are the happiest shareholders on earth!

| James Beard

One of the ways I judge a stock is by the level of passive income it offers. But some investors…

Read more »