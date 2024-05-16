Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what investors need to know about the latest Warren Buffett stock

Here’s what investors need to know about the latest Warren Buffett stock

The mystery stock Warren Buffett has been buying has been disclosed to be Chubb – an above-average business at a below-average price. Is it still a buy?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When Warren Buffett buys shares, investors take note. At least, they do when they can, which has been hard as Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has been quietly buying an undisclosed stock.

The company’s latest release reveals that stock to be Chubb (NYSE:CB). It’s tempting to try and do the same (as many are) but I think there’s a better way to invest like Buffett.

What is Chubb?

Like Berkshire Hathaway, Chubb operates in the insurance industry. Over half the firm’s revenues come from its property & casualty operations in the US. 

Insurance businesses can make money by investing the cash customers pay to earn a return. Doing this well over a long period of time has been the secret to Buffett’s success.

The thing is, this only works if the company’s underwriting is sound. It doesn’t matter if an insurer has great investments if it has to keep selling them constantly to settle claims.

Underwriting well is what gives insurance businesses opportunities to make money through investments. And this is an area where Chubb excels.

Combined ratio

The Combined Ratio is a key metric in insurance. This measures how much a company pays out in costs and claims as a percentage of the premiums it collects. 

On average, US insurers have managed a Combined Ratio of 97.5% over the last 10 years. This implies their underwriting hasn’t done much more than break even.

Chubb Combined Ratio vs. Peers 2014-23

Source: Chubb Corporate Presentation Q4 2023

Chubb, however, has done much better. Each year, tts underwriting has outperformed the wider industry, achieving an average Combined Ratio of 89.9%.

That makes Chubb an unusually good business. And at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 12, its stock is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 average.

Should I buy the shares?

Buying shares in Chubb might be a good idea for someone like Warren Buffett. Berkshire’s insurance operations give its CEO an unusually good insight into the insurance industry.

It’s different for other investors, though. Not having a similar background in the sector makes buying the stock significantly more risky for someone like me.

Buffett investing in Chubb is clearly a positive sign, but the share price is now higher than it was when Berkshire was buying. And what if something changes with the business?

If I buy the stock just because the billionaire investor did, I won’t know how to react if things change and it could be months until I find out what Berkshire has done. That makes Chubb risky for me.

What about Berkshire Hathaway?

Buying shares in Berkshire Hathaway is the best way of investing like Warren Buffett, I feel. No guessing at which stocks, no trying to understand why, and no wondering when to sell. 

It comes with the risks of owning the company’s other subsidiaries. This includes the threat of regulation associated with its utilities business and the railroads.

Berkshire’s culture and balance sheet reduce the risk of permanently losing money, though. It’s the largest stock in my portfolio and one I plan to continue buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

To aim for £1,000 a month in passive income, should I buy growth shares or value shares?

| Mark David Hartley

Deciding which shares are the best to invest in is important when considering long-term passive income. However, there are several…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think AMD stock should be higher

| Gordon Best

The semiconductor sector has been on a tear lately, but here's why Gordon Best thinks AMD stock still has plenty…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

The Sage share price slides on half-year results: is it time to buy?

| Roland Head

Sage’s share price has slipped on an uncertain outlook. But the company’s results suggest it’s still making good progress, says…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Despite receiving zero passive income, I reckon these are the happiest shareholders on earth!

| James Beard

One of the ways I judge a stock is by the level of passive income it offers. But some investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£146m in net cash – I think the easyJet share price is ready for lift-off

| Kevin Godbold

Today’s interims from easyJet are positive, and the growing net cash pile and holidays division may help drive the share…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is Glencore’s share price looking overvalued as it nears £5?

| Simon Watkins

Despite Glencore’s share price rise, it still looks undervalued to me, and has flagged that current conditions bode well for…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

This blue-chip FTSE 100 stock could return 25% over the next year… if analysts are right

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the next 12 months, this FTSE 100 stock could reward investors with both double-digit share price gains and healthy…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

If I’d put £3,000 in Nvidia stock 18 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Charlie Carman

Nvidia stock's been one of the hottest AI investments since late 2022. Our writer takes a closer look at the…

Read more »