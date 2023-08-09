Home » Investing Articles » 2 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a passive income!

2 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a passive income!

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks are two of the best I currently own. Here’s why I think they’re great stocks to buy for growing dividends.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Successful dividend investing involves more than just buying stocks with the biggest yields. The key to building a healthy long-term passive income is selecting shares that can pay a sustainable and growing dividend over time.

My own investment portfolio is packed with companies with competitive advantages (or ‘economic moats’, as billionaire investor Warren Buffett calls them), and that operate in growing markets. I’m also looking for firms that generate lots of extra cash that they can then distribute to their shareholders.

With this in mind, here are two FTSE 100 dividend stocks I currently own. I’m tipping them to deliver excellent dividend growth over the coming decade.

Diageo

Drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE) has a product portfolio packed with leading brands like Captain Morgan, Guinness, Baileys, and Smirnoff. It provides the bedrock for the company to raise annual dividends year after year.

In fact, dividends from Diageo shares have risen consistently for more than 30 years. That’s despite the ever-present threat from rising costs.

The FTSE firm’s incredible brand power means that its drinks remain in high demand at all points of the economic cycle, keeping profits moving higher. In fact, the company can even get away with raising prices even during cost-of-living crises.

To illustrate the point, organic net sales rose 6.5% between January and June. A 7.3% advance in price/mix during the first half of the year more than offset a slight 0.8% decline in volume. So pre-tax profits rose 8% from a year earlier.

Encouragingly the firm is using its popular labels to exploit rapidly-growing parts of the market, too. Its Guinness 0.0 drink has proved a hit in the increasingly lucrative non-alcoholic segment, for example, while it hopes its new Don Julio Rosado Reposado tequila will help it make further inroads in the premium part.

Unilever

Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is another stock that benefits from terrific customer loyalty. In fact it has 14 brands in its goods portfolio that generate annual revenues in excess of €1bn. These include Dove soap, Magnum ice cream, and Surf laundry detergent.

Just like Diageo, these products have immense pricing power and remain in high demand during good times and bad. There are other parallels between these two FTSE 100 shares as well.

Both UK blue-chip shares have considerable geographic footprints that span the globe. Unilever sells its products in more than 190 countries.

Not only does this protect group profits from difficulties in one or two territories, it gives exposure to fast-growing emerging markets as well.

What’s more, the company’s focus on the defensive food, personal care, and household goods sectors gives earnings extra resilience during tough times and the means to keep growing earnings and dividends. Underlying sales leapt 9.1% during the tricky first half of 2023, as price growth of 9.4% outweighed a 0.2% volume decline. This meant pre-tax profit soared by more than a fifth (20.8%) year on year.

Unilever has to spend massive sums on marketing to keep its brands selling well. But despite this earnings headwind the company remains a great stock to own.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s one penny stock with a 4.5% payout and top growth prospects!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this penny stock, which currently pays a dividend and has good…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty £20k ISA into world-class passive income of £36,339 a year

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 dividend shares look brilliant value at the moment. I'd buy these five to generate a lifelong passive income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett helped me buy this FTSE stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has helped shape many people's portfolios indirectly. Here’s how he helped our Fool.

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Here’s one top income stock to buy for long-term returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this income stock could be a good addition to her holdings for stable returns and future…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks have outperformed Amazon over 10 years!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at a couple of FTSE 100 stocks that have performed better than the world's largest e-commerce company…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Are we due a stock market crash? Here’s what the charts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a visual look at different gauges of sentiment to try and figure out if a stock market…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Growth Shares

RC365 shares: a life-changing investment or a bubble ready to burst?

| Paul Summers

RC365 (LON:RCGH) shares have transfixed the market and delivered massive gains for those early to the party. Will our writer…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ve bought Coca-Cola HBC shares for a second income!

| Royston Wild

Fresh trading numbers have boosted my belief in the wisdom of owning Coca-Cola HBC shares. This is why it's one…

Read more »