Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create a second income from an empty portfolio!

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to create a second income from an empty portfolio!

UK stocks pushed upwards last week, but they’re still trading at historic lows. Dr James Fox explains how this could work for second income hunters.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’d all love a second income. Just something to make life a bit easier, or something to help us afford those holidays we so desperately crave. It may seem like an impossibility. Maybe we just don’t have the time to take up a part-time job or explore buy-to-let purchases.

However, it’s a lot easier than many Britons think. Using a Stocks and Shares ISA, regular contributions, time, and a solid investment strategy, it’s possible to turn an empty portfolio into a life-changing second income.

Here’s how!

All about compounding

When we’re starting with an empty portfolio, we need to realise that our pot isn’t going to grow without some form of contributions. The best way to make this happen is by committing to contribute regularly to my portfolio, ideally monthly, and even better if it’s done through automated savings.

By doing this, I can also benefit from something called pound-cost averaging. It essentially means by investing regularly rather than in one big chunk, I can smooth out the impact of market fluctuations on my portfolio.

However, the main investing concept I’m looking to harness is called ‘compound returns‘. This is the process of reinvesting my returns over time — or finding companies like Apple that have a strategy of investment and no dividends — and allowing my portfolio to grow exponentially. This happens because every year, I’ll earn interest on my original investment in addition to previous years’ interest.

It might not sound like a winning strategy, but it really works. And the longer I leave it, the faster it grows.

A rare opportunity

Bad news is an investor’s best friend”, legendary investor Warren Buffett once said in a New York Times op-ed published in 2008. “It lets you buy a slice of America’s future at a marked-down price”. 

In short, Buffett tells us to take advantage of fallen markets. And there’s few markets more downtrodden than the UK right now. Despite last week’s rally, the FTSE 350 remains down 1.5% over five years and UK stocks are suffering from “extreme pessimism” — not my words but I agree.

It’s also worth highlighting that much of this pessimism relates to the UK’s post-Brexit future. Despite this, 70% of the FTSE 100‘s revenue comes from outside the UK. This is just one observation, but it’s a part of the broader investment thesis as to why I’m buying UK stocks today.

While there are plenty of stocks I’m staying away from, the downtrodden market provides a unique opportunity to buy some top quality stocks at knockdown prices.

Obviously, if I pick poorly I could lose money. However, by finding undervalued stocks in this depressed market, I stand a much better chance of not only achieving a positive return, but boosting my returns substantially.

Let’s take this example. Here I’m investing £300 a month, while starting with an empty portfolio. At one end of the spectrum we can see what I’d receive as a second income when achieving a modest 6% annualised return. And at the other end we can observe how much I could earn when achieving a Warren Buffett-esque 12%.

6% returns8% returns10% returns12% returns
5 years£1,101.66£1,538.08£2,014.37£2,534.12
10 years£2,741.83£4,054.95£5,637.38£7,543.83
20 years£7,938.31£13,391.23£21,405.97£33,178.96
30 years£17,392.77£34,114.43£64,092.20£117,784.80

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Turning an empty portfolio into £1,510 a week in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

For many investors, passive income is the holy grail. Here, Dr James Fox explains how an empty portfolio can be…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 could skyrocket to 9,400! 2 cheap stocks to buy before a surge

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts suggest an upcoming 22% surge for the FTSE 100 in the next eight months! Is time running…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Turning 5% of my earnings into £58,460 of additional income every year!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an additional income, regardless of what we'd be looking to use it for. Here, Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying and holding cheap dividend stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding cheap dividend stocks could lead to a generous passive income and capital growth potential in 2023. Here’s…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy dirt-cheap shares

| Alan Oscroft

How often do we have chances to fill our boots with cheap shares? Maybe once a decade? I think this…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Surprise! A once-in-a-decade chance to turn £30K into ultra-high-yield passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK stock market hasn't traded this cheaply for a very long time. Here's why this could be an unmissable…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 cheap penny stocks I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Alan Oscroft

I don't buy penny stocks very often. But when I do, I go for those I think should rise above…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Get ready for another stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks two things could trigger a stock market crash this year. Here's how he's preparing in case the…

Read more »