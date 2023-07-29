Home » Investing Articles » How to target a £12K second income without working

How to target a £12K second income without working

Christopher Ruane sets out how he would aim to build a four-figure second income each month by investing in blue-chip dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning some extra money could often come in very handy. But the prospect of working more hours each week might not sound as appealing. An alternative approach to earning a second income is to invest in shares that pay dividends.

Here is how I would use that approach to build up over time towards a monthly target of £1,000 in dividends.

Dividends as income

Basically, dividends are a way for a company to share some or all of its excess cash with shareholders. So to pay them year after year, a company needs to make profits and not spend them on other things like growth projects.

That will not always happen. Some companies are not profitable and others like Google parent Alphabet keep their spare cash inside the business.

Dividends are never guaranteed, clearly.

But that does not mean they cannot be a great way to build a second income. I simply focus on finding companies I think have the financial capacity and will to pay them far into the future. I also spread my investments, so that all my eggs are not in one basket.

Having a goal

Knowing how much I might earn from a shareholding depends on what I pay for it and the expected dividend income. The annual income as a percentage of my purchase cost is known as the dividend yield.

So for example, a 5% yield means I would hopefully earn £5 each year for every £100 I invested. To hit my target of £12,000 annually would take £240,000 at that yield.

I could achieve my second income goal with less if I achieved a higher yield, but I would not want to do so if it meant investing in lower-quality companies. My primary focus would still be buying into great companies I think had promising profitability prospects.

Step by step

There is no need to invest that money all at once. In fact, I could start today simply by putting spare money aside on a regular basis to invest.

Doing that could take years or decades, but along the way to my target I ought to start earning at least some dividends.

To get going, I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA. That way, I could start putting money aside immediately, ready to invest when I find some suitable ideas.

Finding investment ideas

I would stick to businesses I understand when considering what to buy. Not only would I focus on finding great businesses, I would also pay attention to valuation. The cost I pay influences yield, after all.

On top of that, I am not just focused on the dividend potential. If a share pays me a dividend but falls in price, I could be earning money in one hand and losing it in the other if I decide to sell the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is this really a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| John Fieldsend

UK shares might be the cheapest they’ve been in decades. Is now a great time to invest in British companies…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into £20,185 of yearly extra income… in just 15 years

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an extra income, whether it's for retirement or to top up our earnings. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks under £1 to buy now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights two UK growth stocks from his portfolio trading under £1. They look poised to benefit from dominant…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to use £3 a day to start building passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Putting aside just £3 a day to invest in dividend shares can slowly build a passive income portfolio potentially capable…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Can investors bank on Lloyds shares recovering?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares sank on Wednesday after the company missed expectations. Dr James Fox sees this as a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Near 52-week lows, are British American Tobacco shares a steal?

| Charlie Keough

British American Tobacco shares have underperformed in 2023. However, this Fool thinks this may be an opportunity to snap up…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are these the 5 best value FTSE stocks to buy in August?

| Alan Oscroft

Results can help us decide on the best stocks to buy, and we have H1 figures coming thick and fast…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock just paid its first ever dividend. Here’s how much

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at a former penny stock whose revenue has just jumped 52% after securing a handful…

Read more »