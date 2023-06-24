Home » Investing Articles » 2 simple Warren Buffett tests when finding shares to buy

2 simple Warren Buffett tests when finding shares to buy

Christopher Ruane outlines a pair of investing rules he uses based on insights from the career of billionaire Warren Buffett.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has done spectacularly well in the stock market over the course of decades.

I might never be as successful as the ‘Sage of Omaha’. But some lessons from his career could potentially help me improve my own stock market performance as I aim to build wealth over years to come from buying shares.

Even if investing just a small amount of money, here are two Buffett tests I use when considering whether to add particular shares to my portfolio.

Fast forward to 2033

Imagine the world in 2033. What will it look like? Nobody knows.

But while nothing is guaranteed, I reckon that companies like Apple and American Express will still be going strong.

That in itself does not mean they might be good investments, although Buffett has large positions in both companies. But what makes a good investment is not just how strong a business is. The price I pay for its shares also matters. Unless I buy at an attractive valuation, I may not see my investment perform well.

But, before I even get to valuation, I consider what a company’s future prospects look like. As Buffett says, if an investor would not consider owning a share for 10 years, he ought not to consider owning it for even 10 minutes.

Practically speaking, that does not mean I actually end up owning every share I buy for a decade, or more. But I find it a useful test to apply when hunting for shares to buy. If I cannot imagine today that a company will be doing well in 10 years and I could hopefully make money by holding it for that period of time, I would not touch it with a bargepole.

That is one difference between investors like Buffett and speculators. The latter may buy a share simply because they think its price could shoot up in the short term. Buffett does not. He aims to buy into what he sees as great businesses when their shares are selling at attractive prices.

Know what I’m buying

Buffett has missed loads of amazing investing opportunities without regretting it.

But why? Because he did not understand the businesses in question well enough to assess their prospects.

So while Buffett may kick himself for having missed amazing opportunities that he understood, he loses no sleep over those that fell outside his circle of competence.

I think that is a helpful lesson for all investors. Success is about buying a little part of a business for less than it turns out to be worth. To assess whether any given situation presents me with such an opportunity, I need to be able to assess what a company is worth.

To do that, I follow Buffett’s advice and stick to my own circle of competence when hunting for shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As interest rates hit 5%, is a stock market crash now inevitable

| Andrew Mackie

As investors begin to wake up to the fact that inflation is here to stay, Andrew Mackie explains how he…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Persimmon shares 5 years ago, here’s how much passive income I’d have now!

| James Beard

Persimmon shares have fallen by 56% over the past five years. And the dividend has recently been cut. Is this…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy National Grid shares right now?

| Alan Oscroft

National Grid shares might not be the cheapest on the UK stock market at the moment. But I think they…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to earn passive income

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has been buying passive income stocks without using Berkshire Hathaway’s savings. Here’s how I’d plan to do the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy one of the best dividend shares on the market?

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares why they think now could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy this high-quality FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) dividend…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

UK investor sentiment is storming back. Time to buy shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Poor investor sentiment has kept shares down for years, hit by the pandemic, inflation, and interest rates. But Alan Oscroft…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Which of these 2 FTSE 100 shares should I buy for a second income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy when I next have cash to invest. Here are two…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into a £20k annual income

| Alan Oscroft

By investing regularly over the long term, it can be surprising just how much income we could generate from a…

Read more »