Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to build a £1.4m pension pot starting at the age of 30

How I’d aim to build a £1.4m pension pot starting at the age of 30

It’s never too late to start contributing to a pension. Certainly not at the age of 30. Dr James Fox details how to create a £1.4m nest egg.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As Britons, we’re not great at contributing to our pensions. In fact, around 30% of us aged 55-64 don’t have any pension savings at all. Meanwhile, a Scottish Widows report from 2016 found 47% of 30- and 40-year-olds are not saving adequately, or at all.

With that in mind — and because I recently turned 30 — here’s how I’d aim to build a huge £1.4m pension pot, starting at 30, and with no existing savings.

SIPP

Most Britons will have their pensions managed by firms like Phoenix Group or Legal & General. These are companies with significant offerings in the sector. Many of us have these managed portfolios through workplace pension schemes — at one point I had three.

But if starting with nothing, I’d open a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) with a reputable platform like Hargreaves Lansdown. This is how I manage my pension now. These accounts give owners full control of their money.

Aiming big

A target of £1.4bn might sound daunting, but it’s easier to achieve than most of us would think. It’s all about contributing regularly and over a long period of time.

In theory, this pension pot could deliver around £112,000 in annual income when I come round to withdrawing on it. That’s assuming I can invest it in stocks that pay a dividend yield of 8%. Right now, there are many companies, including Legal & General and Phoenix Group, that offer yields in excess of 8%.

And assuming a retirement age of 65, £112,000 would probably still be a decent amount to retire on, taking into account the impact of inflation over 35 years. In fact, £1 today is probably worth around 33p in 35 years’ time.

That means £112,000 would roughly be worth around £37,000 in today’s money. Adding a State Pension on top, it should be a comfortable figure to retire on.

Compounding is key

As noted, building a big pot requires frequent investment and time. That’s because we’re using a compound returns strategy. This is the practice of investing in dividend stocks and reinvesting the dividends year after year. The growth is exponential.

So how do we get there? Well, if I contribute £300 a month, and increased that contribution by 5% annually, while investing in dividend stocks paying 8% yields, and then reinvest every year for 35 years, at the end of period I’d have just short of £1.4m.

Towards the end of the investing period, the portfolio would be growing rapidly. In fact, if I left it for another five years, I’d have £2.1m in there.

Of course, a compound returns strategy isn’t guaranteed to work out, and I could lose money on the way. I may want to pick a more diversified portfolio than this 8%-yielding example were to suggest. Stocks with high yields don’t tend to offer much in the way of share price growth.

But it’s certainly the case that investing in mature dividend stocks is a safer bet than speculatively investing in growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Phoenix Group Holdings Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in my ISA for a second income of £20,000 a year?

| Charlie Carman

Looking to earn a £20k second income from a portfolio of dividend stocks? Charlie Carman explores the amount he'd need…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Dividend Shares

5.3% dividend yield! A UK share to buy in June and hold for a decade

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This UK stock is quietly paying a steadily rising dividend yield that most have missed. Is it one of the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

6.9% yield! Here’s the Lloyds Bank dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has fallen sharply from its highs of February. But should I buy the FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 ISA in June to aim for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

With mortgage rates at mini-budget crisis levels, Stephen Wright thinks there are passive income opportunities in real estate investment trusts…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Could I become a millionaire within 20 years investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Is it possible to build a seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio inside two decades? This writer thinks so. Here's…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If AI thrives, these FTSE 100 stocks could too

| Ben McPoland

The rise of AI threatens the status quo in many industries. But these FTSE 100 stocks could reap the benefits…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Up 77%! 1 red-hot penny stock I’d buy in June

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Billington Holdings (LSE: BILN) have been on fire over the last few months. Here's why I don't think…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Top Stocks

Best British shares to buy in June

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including one previous Share Advisor…

Read more »