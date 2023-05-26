Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock just jumped 24%. But it’s cheaper than it was last week

Nvidia stock just jumped 24%. But it’s cheaper than it was last week

Nvidia stock just spiked. But thanks to earnings forecast revisions, the valuation is now lower than it was before that spike. Edward Sheldon explains.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • Nvidia stock just surged due to strong earnings
  • Wall Street analysts got the stock wrong and are upgrading their earnings forecasts
  • Some analysts have price targets of $500 for Nvidia

Yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped by a huge 24%. The move came on the back of the tech company’s quarterly earnings and forward guidance – which were way better than expected.

After this spike in the share price, some investors (myself included) may be thinking about taking some profits off the table. Here’s the thing though. Nvidia stock is now cheaper than it was last week.

Incredible growth from AI

Nvidia’s results for the quarter ended 30 April literally blew investors away. Revenue came in at $7.19bn versus analysts’ forecast of $6.52bn while earnings per share leapt to $1.09 versus the forecast of $0.92.

But it was the forward-looking guidance that really stole the show here.

For the current quarter, Nvidia said that, thanks to strong demand for its AI products – such as its H100 graphics processing unit (GPU) – it expects revenue of around $11bn. This was more than 50% higher than analysts’ forecast of $7.2bn.

In other words, Wall Street had this stock all wrong. As a result, analysts have been scrambling to upgrade their revenue and earnings forecasts for the company.

And this has had a major impact on the stock’s valuation.

The computer industry is going through two simultaneous transitions — accelerated computing and generative AI. A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process. Our entire data center family of products — H100, Grace CPU, Grace Hopper Superchip, NVLink, Quantum 400 InfiniBand and BlueField-3 DPU — is in production. We are significantly increasing our supply to meet surging demand for them.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The stock just got cheaper

If we go back to the end of last week when Nvidia’s share price was $313, analysts were expecting earnings per share of around $4.60 for the financial year ending 29 January 2024. So the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here was about 68.

After the company’s results however, the consensus earnings forecast for this year has risen to $7.10. So even though Nvidia’s share price is now much higher than it was, at $380, the forward-looking P/E ratio is considerably lower at 54.

In other words, the stock is now significantly cheaper than it was a week ago.

Of course, this is still a lofty valuation. This adds risk. And after such a large increase in the share price, there is always the chance of a pullback.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that since the results, many analysts have increased their price targets for the stock (substantially).

For example, analysts at Goldman Sachs have raised their target price from $275 to $440 while JP Morgan analysts have gone from $250 to $500. This is certainly encouraging.

I’m holding… for now

Given that the valuation is now lower than it was, I won’t be taking any profits here just yet.

Ultimately, the latest results have shown that Nvidia is the real deal when it comes to AI. And I think the stock has further to run in the near term.

That said, if it continues to surge, I may take some profits down the line for risk-management purposes. If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in recent years, its how it’s important to ‘right-size’ stock positions in a portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,208 yearly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Relative to their earnings, UK shares look very cheap right now. Here’s how I’d take advantage to build a passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A 73% upside? Here’s why I just bought Barclays stock

| John Fieldsend

Barclays stock seems undervalued at its current price. Analysts like the look of it, and I’ve just snapped up a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is £8 the turning point for Hargreaves Lansdown shares?

| John Fieldsend

An excellent May trading update has boosted Hargreaves Lansdown shares. Is it enough for me to buy a few myself…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£15k in these 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks would give me a second income of £1,196 a year

| Harvey Jones

Top FTSE 100 stocks are cheaper after this week's stock market dip and offer even higher yields. Here are three…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Buying 10,400 dirt cheap M&G shares today would give me dividend income of £2,038 a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock's double-digit yield offers me a highly lucrative second income stream. I'm itching to buy it, but…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 31p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Penny stocks are volatile but they can prove to be very lucrative investments. Charlie Carman picks one he'd add to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Dividend Shares

6.6% and 9.7% yields! 2 cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I only have a limited amount of cash to invest each month on UK stocks. Here are two cheap shares…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA today to aim for a million!

| Charlie Carman

If I started my investing journey at 30, I'd open a Stocks and Shares ISA now to harness the power…

Read more »