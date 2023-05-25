Home » Investing Articles » Turning a £5k investment into a second income worth £4k a year!

Turning a £5k investment into a second income worth £4k a year!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d look to transform £5,000 into a regular income with the potential to positively impact his life.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’d all love a second income. Whether that’s a little something to help with our bills like paying the rent, other whether it’s money we set aside for family holidays, it certainly helps to have another income source.

Right now, with interest rates at their highest in decades and some excellent yields on the FTSE 350, as investors, we’re presented with a host of opportunities to generate passive income.

Generating passive income

I appreciate interest rates are pretty handsome right now for savers. But I’m confident I can achieve better returns by investing in stocks and the occasional fund.

Today I’m looking at what could be possible with £5,000. In fact, the average ISA market value at the end of 2019 to 2020 was around £3,910 for Britons under 25 and £6,366 for the 25 to 34 age group. So, for illustrative purposes, £5,000 is good starting point.

But with £5,000, even invested in some of the biggest yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100, I could only look to achieve around £400 a year.

So, how can I transform this pot into something much larger that can generate 10 times the above in passive income every year?

Let’s take a look.

Investing in dividends

Nothing is guaranteed when investing. That’s especially the case when making speculative investments in growth stocks. Many novice investors are drawn in by the possibility of making quick money. Some people were fortunate during the pandemic, but many, many more have had their fingers burnt.

Instead, I prefer to use a slow and steady strategy, revolving around dividend stocks — notably ones with higher yields.

Of course, it pays to be wary of big dividend yields. I need to do my research to understand whether the yields in question are sustainable.

I tend to start with the dividend coverage ratio — anything above two is healthy, but I don’t discount firms with lower ratios. Strong cash flow is another important characteristic of a safe dividend.

To generate £4,000 a year as a second income, I’m going to need £50,000. That’s because I think 8% — at least at the moment — is the highest achievable yield without sacrificing the sustainability of the dividends.

How it’s done

I’m using a compound returns strategy. This means I’m going to reinvest the dividends I receive every year. But I’m also going to make monthly contributions.

So, when starting with £5,000, investing in stocks with an average 8% yield, and then contributing £200 a month, while increasing this contribution by 5% a year, it’d take me 9.5 years to reach £50,000.

With this £50,000, I could keep my money in stocks with 8% yields and I’d receive £4,000 a year in passive income.

Right now, these 8% stocks include companies like Phoenix Group, Legal & General, and Aviva — all giants of the insurance industry.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc and Phoenix Group Holdings Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Down to only 1p, what hope is left for Cineworld shares?

| John Fieldsend

Cineworld shares are down over 99% in value, but its cinemas are making strong revenues. Here's what might be in…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares are up 61% in recent months. Are they still undervalued?

| John Fieldsend

Over the last few months, Sainsbury’s shares have been one the FTSE 100’s biggest risers. Here’s what happened, and whether…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 dividend stock has crashed to a 52-week low! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a FTSE 250 stock that could be undervalued at present and considers whether he should add it…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in FTSE 100 dividend shares to live off passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer reveals what their chosen strategy would be if they had the aim of living only off passive income…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Duelling Fools

Better energy stock buy: National Grid vs BP

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two energy stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Turning a £20K ISA into passive income worth £10K a year!

| Alan Oscroft

Stocks and Shares ISAs have returned 9.6% per year on average in the past decade. That could get me a…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

How to earn £20k a year in passive income by investing £10 a day

| Charlie Carman

Earning a sizeable annual passive income is achievable by investing regularly in high-yield dividend stocks. Charlie Carman explains how.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 dividend stock may increase shareholder returns further

| Simon Watkins

Down 20%, but under pressure to increase shareholder returns, with good financials and growth plans, is it time to buy…

Read more »