Home » Investing Articles » Could the Lloyds dividend be a long-term goldmine?

Could the Lloyds dividend be a long-term goldmine?

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to be positive about the Lloyds dividend outlook, so why isn’t he buying shares in the bank at the moment?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With many investors nervous about the outlook for the banking sector, could that throw up some bargains? Consider Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) as an example. Over the past year, its shares are up around 5%. But the Lloyds dividend is 20% larger than a year ago.

That means the yield offered by the black horse bank has increased, now standing above 5%. Given Lloyds’ recent sizeable dividend increase and its oodles of spare cash, could adding the shares to my portfolio now turn out to be a goldmine in the long run?

Dividend potential

It is a distinct possibility. A 20% year-on-year increase in a bank’s dividend may sound unusual — and hard to sustain. But Lloyds has a lot of headway left financially.

Its annual payout per share is still well below where it stood before the pandemic (2.4p now versus 3.2p then). Even that pre-pandemic payout was far below where the Lloyds dividend stood until the 2008 financial crisis took its toll on the bank.

Just because a dividend is lower than it was never necessarily means it will hit that level again. But looking at Lloyds’ finances, the bank can amply afford not only its current dividend but a substantially larger one.

Last year for example, the bank made a post-tax profit of £5.6bn. Dividends cost less than £1.5bn, little more than a quarter of post-tax profits. The bank also spent a spare £2bn buying back its own shares.

The bank is currently undertaking another share buyback programme. Post-tax profits for the first three months of this year rose 43% compared to the same period last year. If Lloyds’ financial performance remains strong, it could amply afford to raise the dividend significantly for years to come.

Possible challenges

However, just because Lloyds currently has the financial firepower to raise its dividend does not mean that it will do so.

The board’s ongoing failure to restore the dividend even to its pre-pandemic level despite massive profits makes me think the shareholder payout is not the number-one priority for the bank. I am therefore doubtful the 20% raise seen last year will be repeated over the next few years. Instead, I expect any dividend increase will likely be on a more modest scale.

In the last full financial year unaffected by the pandemic, the Lloyds dividend grew by 5%. That is the sort of growth level I would expect to see from the bank, not 20%.

However, dividends are never guaranteed and I think the outlook is worsening for the financial services sector. Although Lloyds is performing well and benefits from its large customer base and well-known brands, it could suffer badly in an economic downturn.

As the country’s largest mortgage lender, if tightening household budgets lead more borrowers to default on loans, that could hurt profitability at banks including Lloyds.

I’m out

That is why I sold my Lloyds shares a few months ago. I have no plans to invest again in the near future.

If the bank continues to perform well and the Lloyds dividend keeps rising at its recent rate, owning the shares could ultimately be a goldmine. But I do not like the risks currently facing banks and see the 20% dividend increase as exceptional rather than the likely future norm for Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

How much do I invest for £50k a year in passive income?

| Cliff D'Arcy

How much money would I need to amass to generate a passive income of £50,000 a year or more? The…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Was I a fool to buy Vodafone shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have dived by around a fifth since their 2023 peak on 20 February. With the latest results looking…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Royal Mail’s privatisation, 10 years on

| Malcolm Wheatley

It’s almost ten years since Royal Mail was privatised. The outcome has — so far — been a rare achievement:…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is BT one of the UK’s best value shares?

| Royston Wild

The BT share price has slumped again following full-year results. In this article I'm asking if the FTSE firm is…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s why National Grid shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

National Grid shares might just be the best dividend shares I've never bought. Should I finally add them to my…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These 3 value stocks look dirt-cheap at these prices

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best has been looking for value stocks, and asks whether these three could now be a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Does the Prudential share price make the stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

The company’s directors think the Prudential share price is attractive and have been buying the stock. Should I follow them?

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

After BT shares plunged on results day, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

BT Group shares have been declining for years, as the firm struggles with margin pressure and debt. But the change…

Read more »