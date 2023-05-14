Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why NIO shares could rebound soon!

Here’s why NIO shares could rebound soon!

Dr James Fox explains why he’s continuing to invest in NIO as the share price pushes downwards. So what makes him that confident?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares have pushed downwards again in recent months. The stock is down 10% over one month and 39% over one year. Clearly, it’s not been a good story for investors.

However, volatility creates opportunity. And with the stock currently trading just above $8, and at just 1.8 times sales revenue, I believe we’ve got a great entry point.

But valuation isn’t the only reason for my bullish sentiment. Let’s take a closer look at why I’m backing NIO to rebound in the near future.

Deliveries will improve

There were some concerns about a slowing pace of growth. Much of this was engendered by China’s prolonged Covid lockdowns which impacted factory production last year as the Omicron variant spread around the nation.

NIO delivered 6,658 electric vehicles (EVs) in April — a year over year growth rate of 31.2%. However, that belies the fact that April 2022 was a bad month, amid the height of the Chinese Omicron lockdowns. April 2023 disappointed investors somewhat as the firm adjusted its production lines and focused on its transitions to sedans.

So why buy now? Well, sometimes it’s best to buy when things look at their worst. From here on, I expect production to ramp up significantly. And this is reflected in forecasts. Analysts are projecting NIO’s revenue in H2 to surge to $7.3bn, from an estimated $4.3bn in H1.

Shift towards saloons

EV sedans, or saloons as we refer to them in the UK, are increasingly popular in China. NIO has responded by steadily ramping up production of these, including the ET7 and ET5, at the expense of SUV production.

NIO’s sedan delivery share has increased again to 74% in April, up from 69% in March and 56% in December.

Why do I like this? Well, NIO has been developing its strategy over the past nine years, and I’m willing to believing that this shift towards sedan production reflects demand within the market.

That’s not to say it’s ignore the SUV market — it’s recently launched the ES6 — but the sedan market could be a big winner for NIO.

Breaking even

It can be hard to value companies that are constantly losing money. But when a company breaks even for the first time, this can result in a revaluation — normally to the upside.

NIO isn’t anticipating making a profit until 2026 — this had been 2025 but it’s been pushed back as China’s Covid lockdown impacted the firm’s development.

But in 2024, NIO is expected to lose $0.31 per share — each share is currently valued at just over $8. It’s a fine margin, and with some tailwinds, it’s entirely possible that breakeven point could be achieved next year.

It is expected to generate $17.6bn in revenues next year — the highest of China’s three EV newcomers — the others being Li Auto and XPeng.

Opportunity beckons

I appreciate that NIO, like other Chinese companies, could face challenges trying to access the lucrative US market. This concern has been widely voiced. But equally, China is a huge market itself.

I’m continuing to buy the stock. I find the valuation particularly attractive and I believe its tech-heavy premium EVs are among the best on the market. It’s a company on the road to success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Li Auto and Nio. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My take: I’d ignore the doomsayers and invest in Lloyds shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Lloyds shares after the recent volatility. The stock plummeted despite another strong…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 investment funds that could turbocharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three niche investment funds producing market-beating returns for investors, thanks to powerful, long-term trends.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

No pension at 50? How I’d aim to build passive income of £436 a week for a comfortable retirement

| James Beard

Having enough passive income to supplement the state pension is the key to a happy retirement. It's possible starting at…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 bargain!  I think investors should buy Barclays shares under 160p

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why FTSE 100 stalwart Barclays represents great value, despite concerns about the health of the global…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Ferrexpo shares have bounced back before – and they look cheap now!

| Christopher Ruane

It’s been a wild few years for the price of Ferrexpo shares. Does their current level offer this writer an…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Direct Line shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Direct Line Group shares after the insurer warned that rising claims will…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into a £10K second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shows how a long-term investing mindset can help build a sizeable second income stream via carefully-selected blue-chip shares.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Another Warren Buffett warning! What should I do?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent comments and Berkshire Hathaway's dumping of billions of dollars…

Read more »