Nvidia stock is becoming more affordable!

Nvidia stock is becoming more affordable!

Nvidia stock is up 2,500% over five years, but the chip giant’s share split — announced during its earnings report — will make the stock more accessible.

Dr. James Fox
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose around 6% in post-market trading on Wednesday (22 May) as the AI-enabling chip giant released its results for the first quarter. Clearly, the results were good. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, meaning the shares will become more accessible.

Let’s take a closer look.

Nvidia benefits from AI obsession

US stocks, and notably tech shares, have performed extremely well over the past 12 months. AI is the buzzword and investors have been scrambling for more exposure to the booming sector. Nvidia, with its AI-enabling chips, is central to this.

It has a track record of beating market expectations. Wednesday’s report marks its ninth consecutive earnings beat. Analysts were bullish in the lead-up to Wednesday’s results and there were 35 positive revisions with only two negative ones in the 90 days leading up to it.

Yet the market was notably muted on Wednesday as investors held back to see what Jensen Huang’s company had in store. Nvidia results are undoubtedly the most important event of earnings season.

AI is booming

Nvidia’s results tell us that AI is still booming. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $6.12 beat analysts’ estimate by $0.54. Revenue of $26bn beat estimates by $1.45bn. Key to this was revenue from the company’s data centre business. Data centre revenue came in at $22.6bn, up 23% from Q4 2024 and up 427% from a year ago.

Data centres are the cornerstone of the AI revolution. Graphic processing units (GPUs) — originally built by Nvidia for the gaming sector — use 10-15 times more power than traditional central processing units (CPUs). Satisfying these power-hungry GPUs requires huge upgrades in data centre infrastructure.

However, there are always risks, of course, and competition is one of them. Big tech companies like Meta are designing their own chips. It’s also the case that China is investing huge resources in the semiconductor space. It’s not inconceivable that Chinese companies could catch up. But for the foreseeable future, at least, Nvidia remains the dominant force.

Key takeaways

So what else did we learn from the report?

  1. AI isn’t slowing down. Revenue from the data centre segment has jumped from $4.2bn to $22.6bn in Q1. The growth rate was strong in each quarter.
  2. Nvidia will get more affordable. In the earnings call, Nvidia announced that on 7 June, it would undertake a 10-for-1 stock split. One stock would no longer be worth $1,000 but $100, making it more accessible to retail investors.
  3. It’s innovating at pace. Huang said the company is working on a “one-year rhythm” — it will produce new AI chips every year rather than every two years — and that after Blackwell — its latest chip architecture — there would be other Blackwells coming.

The bottom line

Many investors will see a stock that’s up 2,500% over five years and be understandably wary. However, I don’t see that as an issue. It trades at elevated multiples versus FTSE 100 stocks but offers growth far above anything we’d find on the UK index. Earnings rises are expected to average 35% annually over the next three to five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

