Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 stock I’ve been buying this week

The FTSE 100 stock I’ve been buying this week

Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 slipping back this week has offered an opportunity in one of the highest-quality UK stocks to own. 

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Inflation fell to its lowest levels since 2021, but the FTSE 100 also slipped back this week. I’ve been taking the opportunity to add to an investment in my portfolio.

The UK’s largest index fell by 1%, but Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares fell by much more. And I decided to buy the stock as it got close to its 52-week low.

Demand issues

The Diageo share price has fallen from £34.91 to £27.15 over the last 12 months. The biggest reason has been weak demand in Latin America and the Caribbean. 

This area accounts for around 10% of the company’s revenues, so it probably doesn’t justify the stock falling 23%. But the risk is that it doesn’t stop there. 

Around 37% of Diageo’s sales come from the US, where a number of consumer discretionary businesses have been reporting weak demand. This could be a much bigger danger. 

I wouldn’t buy the stock if it was still at the same level it was a year ago. But at today’s prices, I think the investment equation looks different. 

Valuation

Diageo currently has a market-cap of £60.25bn. The company has another £21.4bn in debt on its balance sheet, which is partly offset by £1.8bn in cash. 

That gives an enterprise value of just under £80bn. And the business generates around £3bn a year in free cash flow, which amounts to a 3.75% annual return. 

That’s a bit short of the yield currently offered by a 10-year UK government bond, which is 4.26%. But while Diageo is facing some issues at the moment, it does have scope to grow. 

The company’s revenues have grown at 5% a year over the last decade. Even if this falls to 3% a year, the business should generate more cash than a bond over the next 10 years.

Inflation

I see the latest news around inflation as a double boost for the Diageo. First, it means the company’s input costs should start to stabilise, easing the pressure on its margins.

The firm has some extremely strong brands and this gives it some ability to increase prices to offset higher costs. But it can’t do this indefinitely without demand falling away. 

The other benefit is an increased chance of interest rates coming down in the near future. This should provide a boost to consumer spending, which is good for the company. 

Inflation falling to 2.3% might not be what some analysts had been hoping for. But I think the news is firmly positive for companies like Diageo. 

A stock I’ve been buying

After a 23% fall, the Diageo share price doesn’t reflect a particularly optimistic outlook in terms of growth. With the current issues the business is facing, that’s probably no bad thing.

Intrinsically though, the company’s very strong. And it has some durable assets so I think the chances of an investment at today’s prices turning out badly are relatively low.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is stupidly expensive. Or is it?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock's up over 2,000% in the past five years. Christopher Ruane explains why it could be wildly overvalued --…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK property: a once-in-a-decade second income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Property prices are at record levels, but REIT share prices aren’t. Stephen Wright sees an opportunity for investors seeking a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to consider buying to hold forever

| Alan Oscroft

If I had to choose UK shares to buy now, and not be allowed to sell for at least 40…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget dividend shares. Are growth stocks the real path to a lucrative second income?

| Mark David Hartley

Dividends are great, but this Fool UK writer is considering the future prospects of two promising UK growth shares to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Ouch! Have I just missed a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap BT shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is kicking himself for failing to buy BT shares when they were down in the dumps. Has he…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

I bought Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage shares last year. Now I’m selling one of them

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought Scottish Mortgage shares looked risky but bought them anyway. So how have they done compared to Fundsmith…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

4 tech innovators in the FTSE 350

| The Motley Fool Staff

Four FTSE firms -- including two nods for the same company! -- each in a different sector, all with one…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Aviva’s share price is tipped to rise 17%! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price still looks dirt cheap despite healthy gains this year. Can it continue rising following its latest strong…

Read more »