Home » Investing Articles » 7% dividend yield! Is this the best UK stock to buy in an ISA?

7% dividend yield! Is this the best UK stock to buy in an ISA?

Our writer explores whether this high-yielding UK stock could be among the best shares they could buy inside their Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the arrival last month of a new tax year, I’ve been on the hunt for the best UK stocks I could buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’m particularly looking out for companies offering generous dividend payments as part of my long-term strategy to build passive income.

Thankfully, there’s a handful of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange boasting attractive dividend yields.

I’m singling out one in particular that I’d happily buy if I had some spare cash lying around.

A global company with trusted brands

Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) is a British multinational tobacco company and the world’s fourth-largest, measured by market share.

The group focuses investment and resources around its five most important markets. These are the US, Germany, UK, Australia, and Spain, which represent more than 70% of combustible operating profit.

Thanks to its high-quality portfolio, Imperial Brands has been able to generate strong and sustainable cash flows. This has subsequently facilitated capital returns through a progressive dividend and share buybacks.

A steady financial performance

Last December, the group reported financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022.

On the whole, the results were nothing special, with net revenue actually declining by 0.7% to £3.26bn.

However, I was impressed by the group’s next generation products (NGP) net revenue, which was up 11% and was driven by market launches in all categories.

In addition, strong adjusted operating cash conversion of 102% enabled the balance sheet to reach the group’s target leverage of two times.

Imperial Brands expects 2023 first-half operating profit to be broadly flat, ignoring exchange rate movements. This reflects last year’s exit from Russia and investment in NGPs.

For now, the group’s dividend yield sits at a whopping 7%.

The downside to investing in Imperial Brands

However, one of the main drawbacks with tobacco stocks is that many institutional investors can’t, or won’t, invest in the sector.

Consequently, I reckon it’s unlikely that attitudes will change and valuations will recover in the short term.

On top of this, profit growth is hard to come by in an industry not known for its exciting prospects.

Nevertheless, if the group is successful in implementing its harm reduction strategies, Imperial Brand’s ESG credentials could improve nicely.

It also presents an opportunity for the group to cement its position in the newer and more exciting NGP market.

On track for the next phase of delivery

In January 2021, the group launched a five-year strategy providing a roadmap for business transformation.

Since then, Imperial Brands claims it has successfully built the foundations for future success. Consequently, the group is now on track to move to the next phase of delivery.

Pivotal to the success of the transformation is establishing a strong position in the NGP market. This is the home of products including heated tobacco and vapes.

To me, potential success in this area offers the group an important avenue for potential harm reduction as well as business growth.

For these reasons, I currently rank Imperial Brands as one of the best UK stocks I could buy for my ISA.

Thanks to a substantial dividend yield and future NGP prospects, I’d snap up some shares and aim to hold them for the long term. If only I had some cash to spare.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Turning a £20k ISA into a passive income stream of £1,200 a year!

| Ben McPoland

Here's how I'd aim to turn the £20k ISA contribution limit into average passive income of £100 a month by…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 excellent FTSE 100 income shares that aren’t housebuilder or tobacco stocks

| Harvey Jones

Housebuilders and tobacco companies offer attractive dividends but I've just bought two brilliant income shares in other sectors.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget Scottish Mortgage shares! Here’s the only investment trust I’m buying this year 

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares will recover at some point, but I don't think we're there yet. By contrast, another investment trust…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Is the Persimmon share price heading back to £30?

| James Beard

As recently as June 2021, Persimmon shares were changing hands for £30. Our writer considers whether the stock will reach…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’m so glad I bought these 4 huge US tech stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These mega-cap US tech stocks have surged from their November 2022 lows, with one soaring almost 43%. But there's one…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

An insider just bought £2m of this FTSE 250 stock!

| Mark Tovey

Gill Barr, a board member at furniture retailer DFS, just shelled out millions of pounds on the stock. Should I…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

An unbelievable value stock to buy before it’s too late!

| Mark Tovey

I just snapped up this value stock. It's a company that produces palm oil. With no debt and a rock-bottom…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a second income of £8,117 a year

| Harvey Jones

I want to build a second income for retirement and creating a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stocks looks…

Read more »