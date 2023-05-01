Home » Investing Articles » Are these cheap FTSE 100 shares brilliant bargains or value traps?

Are these cheap FTSE 100 shares brilliant bargains or value traps?

Investors have plenty of value stocks to choose from on the FTSE 100. But share pickers need to be careful not to fall into traps when looking for value.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying cheap FTSE 100 stocks can be a great strategy to build wealth. Blue-chip shares that trade below value can rise strongly over the long term and deliver returns way ahead of the broader market.

Yet some companies carry low valuations due to their high-risk profiles, or poor earnings outlooks. These sorts of stocks trade cheaply for good reason.

These particular FTSE shares trade on low price-to-earnings (P/E), or price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiples. Are they top value stocks, or potential money pits?

Barclays

The Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price sprang higher last week as first-quarter numbers beat forecasts. Thanks to the boost from higher interest rates, pre-tax profits came in at £2.6bn during the period.

With inflationary pressures persisting, it seems the Bank of England could continue hiking rates well into 2023. This is good for banks as it boosts the difference between what they offer savers and what they charge borrowers.

However, those first quarter numbers also revealed an alarming rise in loan impairments. Due to trouble at Barclays’ US cards business, these shot up to £524m from £141m in the same 2022 period. Bad loans were also higher than the £498m recorded in the final three months of last year.

With consumers and businesses feeling the pinch on both sides of the Atlantic I fear that impairment levels could remain a problem for the business. And as interest rates likely fall at some point in the second half, Barclays could struggle to grow earnings.

The steady progress of challenger banks in winning customers — and the huge investment in areas like technology that established banks are making to compete — is another big danger to profits. And this is one threat that looks set to plague Barclays over the long term.

So I’m happy to avoid this FTSE share despite its low P/E ratio of 5.4 times for 2023. Not even the addition of a 5.5% prospective dividend yield is enough to tempt me in.

Entain

Investing in ‘sin stocks’ like gambling companies can also pose big risks to investors. The threat of regulatory action that could hamper their operations and smack earnings is never far away.

For Entain (LSE:ENT), the dangers to its UK business are rising as the government takes steps to change current gambling laws. Proposed amendments, include slapping a 1% levy on industry revenues and capping online slot machine stakes at £2 to £15.

But I feel that the low valuations of some operators more than reflect this danger. Take Entain, which trades off price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios of 0.1 and 0.2 for 2023 and 2024 respectively. Any reading below 1 indicates that a stock is undervalued.

It’s my opinion that Entain could deliver explosive profits growth over the next decade. It has strong brands like bwin and Ladbrokes that are enabling it to win business in the fast-growing online market.

These helped the number of active customers rise 19% in the first quarter and hit all-time peaks.

I’m also encouraged by the FTSE 100 firm’s ongoing expansion in key markets like the US. Net gaming revenues (NGRs) at its BetMGM division in the States leapt 76% in the first quarter. This illustrates Entain’s massive growth potential in overseas territories.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

These are the most popular Stocks and Shares ISA picks for 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Not got started with the new Stocks and Shares ISA allowance yet? A look at the most popular share picks…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 key stock market events to watch this week!

| Alan Oscroft

Investing experts Russ Mould and Danni Hewson of AJ Bell expect these stock market events to guide UK investors in…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why ‘selling in May’ could damage a passive income portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the old investing adage doesn't apply for passive income investors wanting to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

If interest rates hit 5%, here’s what could happen to the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers two different points of view around the potential impact of higher interest rates on the Lloyds share…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have a 5% dividend yield. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown shares sport an attractive dividend yield at the moment. They also trade at a low valuation. Is this…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Should I sell in May and go away?

| Stephen Wright

Sell in May and go away? Not a chance. Stephen Wright thinks the stock market has buying opportunities for investors…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

Selling dividend stocks in May makes passive income go away

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to income stocks, Stephen Wright thinks selling in May and going away can lead to missed dividend…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy in May (and then go away)!.

| Stephen Wright

A UK dividend investment and a US tech giant are Stephen Wright’s stocks to buy this month. He’s looking for…

Read more »