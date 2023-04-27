Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy FTSE 100 shares even in a recession

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares even in a recession

This writer isn’t waiting for an economic recovery to load up his portfolio with FTSE 100 shares. Here’s why he’s acting today.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The economy continues to perform weakly. Many investors and analysts expect a recession in the US shortly, which could act as a further drag on world markets. It might seem sensible to imagine that, when the economy does badly, so does the stock market. But in fact, whether or not there is a recession, I plan on buying more FTSE 100 shares for my portfolio.

Here’s why.

Flight to quality

No matter how bad – or good – things get economically, many business sectors continue to tick over. People still shop at supermarkets. They still use water in their homes and businesses. Buses keep running and telecoms providers continue to keep millions of customers online.

Such industries often contain what are known as defensive shares, named for the idea that they can provide a defensive edge to one’s portfolio in a weak economy. The FTSE 100 is stuffed full of them, from the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury‘s to National Grid and United Utilities.

The mere fact of being a FTSE 100 member means a company is among the largest listed firms in the UK. Size alone is no guarantee of business quality. But I take the general view that for a company to be in the FTSE 100, it must have been doing something right over the years as it reached a certain size.

The time is now

But I do not buy such shares purely because they are in the FTSE 100. Even with a large blue-chip company, I always aim to buy into a great business at an attractive price.

Investor enthusiasm matters a lot — sometimes due to its absence. That helps explain why the price of a share can move around a fair bit even when the underlying business performance remains the same.

But many investors (including myself) are forward-looking. They try to buy into a business for how they think it may do in future, not simply how it is performing today. This means that when the economy is performing at full pelt again, a lot of FTSE 100 shares will likely already reflect that in their price.

So rather than wait for a humming business environment before buying, I am happy to add shares to my portfolio in advance. That is why I am investing right now, despite a lacklustre economy. Waiting for investor confidence to surge again could mean me missing out on some great bargains.

Getting paid to wait

In fact, I can see a number of bargains in the London market right now.

Quite a few FTSE 100 shares are trading on relatively cheap valuations given the quality of their businesses. Buying such shares today can hopefully let me benefit from their performance over the long term.  

On top of that, with juicy dividends from FTSE 100 shares I own like M&G and British American Tobacco, I am effectively being paid to wait while I hold the shares in anticipation of their long-term performance!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., J Sainsbury Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

International Distributions Systems shares looks cheap!

| John Fieldsend

Since ditching the Royal Mail name, International Distribution Services shares have crashed. After a 51% fall, are they now too…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I can get passive income of 8.4% a year from these shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my ongoing search for extra passive income, I found these five FTSE 100 shares. They offer combined cash yields…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Can the Kodal Minerals share price generate the excitement investors once got from Tesla?

| Harvey Jones

Lithium miner Kodal Minerals and electric car maker Tesla are very different stocks that have one thing in common. The…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Unilever shares five years ago, here’s what they’d be worth today

| Harvey Jones

Unilever shares have been on a bit of a bumpy ride in recent years, but I still think there's a…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Up 50% in six months, are J Sainsbury shares still a buy?

| Alan Oscroft

J Sainsbury shares are off to a strong start in 2023, with full-year results just released. And the dividend looks…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Will it soon be too late to buy cheap Barclays shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Barclays shares are on a low valuation right now. But dividends are rising, and we just saw a big jump…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Is the US banking crisis a once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 100 bank stocks?

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 bank stocks could fall sharply if we get another leg of the banking crisis. But they also look…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk in May

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out three shares from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) that are all due to report next month. Can…

Read more »