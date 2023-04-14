Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy dividend shares instead of starting my own business?

Should I buy dividend shares instead of starting my own business?

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of putting his money to work in dividend shares rather than using it to start his own business.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people dream of starting their own business. In some cases, they do and are wildly successful. But a lot of people find that the entrepreneurial life ends up costing rather than making them money.

In fact, that is one reason lots of people, including me, buy dividend shares. They can offer me some of the financial benefits potentially associated with starting a business, without some of the hassles.

Everyone’s situation is different. But here are three possible advantages I see for myself in buying dividend shares rather than starting my own business.

Short-term cash flows

Some businesses make money from day one. But a lot do not. In fact, many start up businesses drain cash for years.

That can be true for companies listed on the stock exchange, too. Deliveroo, for example, saw almost a quarter of a billion pounds more cash go out the door than come in last year. Unsurprisingly, it does not pay a dividend.

But a lot of well-established listed companies are highly profitable. Dividends are never guaranteed, but many businesses have paid them for decades and look set to keep paying in future. Take my shareholding in British American Tobacco, for example. It pays a quarterly dividend and has done so since last century.

If I had a spare few thousand pounds and put it into setting up a business today, it could be months or years before it generated cash for me (if it ever did). But if I put that money into a selection of carefully chosen dividend shares, I could hopefully start earning money from it in a matter of months.

Expertise and reach

Setting up a successful business requires more than just a good idea. A range of skills are involved – and usually to make things work over the long term, a business needs a competitive advantage.

Maybe I want to set up a company making soap. But firms like Unilever and PZ Cussons are already expert at it, with a range of business professionals to make things tick over smoothly. Or I might want to set up a bakery – but then again, Greggs already has a far deeper expertise in baking than I am ever likely to have. In such cases, should I try and figure out my own competitive advantage or simply piggyback on an existing one?

That does not mean I could not set up my own company and enjoy commercial success. But if a large company already has the proven ability to make money from an idea like my own, rather than try and do it myself, I could simply invest in such firms, sit back and hope to benefit from their success.

Dividend shares and liquidity

If a company in which I invest does differently to how I expect, or I change my investing approach, I can sell the shares. I could sell my shares in British American Tobacco and reinvest the money in a different company in a matter of minutes.

Setting up my own business would take time. If I changed my mind, I would probably not be able to sell it in a few minutes, like I can with the dividend shares in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Deliveroo Plc, PZ Cussons, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5,000 snapping up these 5 FTSE 250 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks a handful of FTSE 250 shares he'd be happy to pack into his stocks portfolio, given their…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still cheap at £10? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

There's been a near doubling in the price of BAE Systems shares over the past two years. Do they offer…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Why is the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Friday morning saw the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soar by over a third. Our writer explains why, and whether he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

abrdn shares yield 7%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

abrdn shares currently sport a dividend yield that's around twice the FTSE 100’s. Are they a great buy for income…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is rising. Is the stock worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since the oil price crash of 2020, Shell’s share price has more than doubled. Is it worth investing in the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better tech stock buy: MercadoLibre vs AMD

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two tech stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith cuts through the waffle and explains the steps and numbers involved in turning an ISA into a passive…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Glencore stock?

| Ben McPoland

Glencore stock has bounced higher recently as the Swiss miner continues to make headlines. What's going on here and should…

Read more »