Home » Investing Articles » abrdn shares yield 7%. Should investors buy them?

abrdn shares yield 7%. Should investors buy them?

abrdn shares currently sport a dividend yield that’s around twice the FTSE 100’s. Are they a great buy for income today?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

abrdn (LSE: ABDN) shares sport an eye-catching dividend yield right now. Currently, the trailing yield here is about 7.1% – roughly twice that of the FTSE 100.

Are the shares worth buying given this bumper yield? Let’s discuss.

Two reasons to be bullish

From an investment perspective, there are things I like about abrdn and things I don’t.

On the positive side, I like the company’s strategy.

Abrdn is focused on four key areas today. These are:

  • Asia
  • Sustainability (ESG investing)
  • Alternative investments and real assets
  • UK savings and wealth

I see this as a solid strategy. All four areas should offer growth potential in the years ahead and help the company get bigger.

Another thing I like about it is that the company is more diversified than it used to be. In late 2021, the group spent £1.5bn to buy UK retail investment platform Interactive Investor. This was a great move, to my mind.

Interactive Investor is a top-notch platform with over 400,000 customers. And, currently, it has assets under administration of over £60bn.

This acquisition should help the group scale up. It should also enhance earnings stability as abrdn now has three sources of income – investments, financial adviser services and retail customers.

In recent years, the company’s earnings have been volatile.

Source: abrdn 2022 Annual Report

Two negatives

On the downside, the performance of the company’s investment business has been poor recently.

The table below shows the performance of its investments over one, three, and five years, relative to their benchmarks (to the end of 2022).

Source: abrdn

Over those five years, just 58% of its products outperformed. That’s not a great result. To put that number in perspective, rival Schroders achieved a figure of 73%.

The company desperately needs to improve its performance, otherwise clients will take their capital elsewhere.

Costs are also too high in this area of the business. Last year, the cost-to-income ratio was 89%.

Another negative here is a lack of dividend growth. For 2022, abrdn declared a dividend payout of 14.6p per share – the same as in 2021 and 2020.

Often we see this kind of pattern – where there’s no growth in the payout – before a dividend cut. So I don’t think we can rely on the high yield here.

It’s worth noting that last year, dividends cost the company a total of £307m. Yet the group only generated cash from operating activities of £110m. So performance needs to improve dramatically for dividends to remain at the current level.

My view

Weighing everything up, abrdn shares aren’t a ‘buy’ for me right now.

I do think the company is heading in the right direction. However, I’d want to see its financial performance improve before investing.

Right now, there are plenty of other dividend stocks that look a little more attractive to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Why is everyone talking about Anheuser-Busch shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the recent surge in media coverage around Anheuser-Busch shares following a sell-off after a marketing campaign.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5,000 snapping up these 5 FTSE 250 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane picks a handful of FTSE 250 shares he'd be happy to pack into his stocks portfolio, given their…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy dividend shares instead of starting my own business?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some pros and cons of putting his money to work in dividend shares rather than using it…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still cheap at £10? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

There's been a near doubling in the price of BAE Systems shares over the past two years. Do they offer…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Why is the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Friday morning saw the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price soar by over a third. Our writer explains why, and whether he's…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is rising. Is the stock worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since the oil price crash of 2020, Shell’s share price has more than doubled. Is it worth investing in the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Better tech stock buy: MercadoLibre vs AMD

| Duelling Fools

Today, the long-term investing case for two tech stocks is put forward by a couple of our Foolish contributors.

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

How to turn an ISA into £10k of annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith cuts through the waffle and explains the steps and numbers involved in turning an ISA into a passive…

Read more »