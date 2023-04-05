Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock tanked in March and I just bought it while it’s cheap

This FTSE 100 stock tanked in March and I just bought it while it’s cheap

Edward Sheldon has been buying a FTSE 100 stock that was hammered in March. He expects it to rebound in the not-too-distant future.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

March was a rough month for a lot of FTSE 100 stocks. Amid the meltdown in the US banking sector, many Footsie companies saw their share prices tank.

Now, while the US banking crisis has certainly created some economic uncertainty, I see some of the recent share price weakness across the FTSE 100 as a little excessive. With that in mind, here’s a look at a stock I snapped up more of after a significant share price fall.

Share price drop

One of the biggest casualties from the US banking crisis here in the UK has been financial services company Prudential (LSE: PRU).

Back in late January, shares in the insurer – which is focused on Asia and Africa these days – were trading near 1,400p.

However, last month, they fell below 1,000p at one stage as the banking crisis sent investors into panic mode.

A buying opportunity?

Now, this share price fall seems unjustified, to my mind.

Sure, there’s some uncertainty here over fixed income losses now that interest rates are much higher than they were in the recent past (bond prices fall as interest rates rise). Profits may take a hit in the near term.

However, I think fears here are overblown. And I’m not the only one with this view.

In a recent research note, analysts at JP Morgan argued that insurers have more solid balance sheets than market fears suggest and do not face the same liquidity issues as the banking sector does.

They pointed out that insurers are heavily incentivised not to take asset-liability duration risks thanks to solvency regulations, which are designed to ensure the adequate protection of policyholders and beneficiaries.

We believe the risks from the types of mark-to-market losses, capital issues and liquidity concerns at SVB do not have any significant read across to the European insurance sector.

JP Morgan analysts

It’s worth noting that since their research note, JP Morgan’s analysts have actually raised their price target for Prudential from 1,750p to 1,850p. That price target is about 65% higher than the current price.

Insiders have been buying shares

Company directors seem to share my view too.

Since mid-March, three Prudential insiders have purchased shares.

The largest purchase was from board member Chua Sock Koong (7,500 shares at a price of HK$100.61 per share), who has considerable financial experience.

I find these insider purchases very encouraging.

I’ve bought it for a rebound

Given the research from JP Morgan, the insider buying, and the fact that the stock is now trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 12, I took the plunge and bought some more Prudential shares for my portfolio.

I remain convinced that the company has long-term growth potential, given its exposure to Asia (especially now that China has reopened).

And I think there’s a good chance the shares will recover over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the Aston Martin share price ever get back to the IPO level?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the Aston Martin share price since the IPO in 2018 and explains why there's good reason for…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I think can beat the market

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons this pair of FTSE 250 shares could be set to do well in the coming five to…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP is one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100. Am I buying?

| John Fieldsend

Oil and gas multinational BP's stock looks extremely cheap right now. Is this a rare chance for me to pick…

Read more »

tesla cars line up
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m watching Tesla stock

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best investigates why market favourite Tesla stock could have plenty of reasons to grow further in 2023, and explains…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Time for some last-minute ISA bargains in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks real estate and banks are sectors to look at with just hours left to add cash to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Lindsell Train Global Equity still a good investment for an ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Lindsell Train Global Equity fund is owned by many ISA and SIPP investors. Here, Edward Sheldon provides a review…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares bargain buys at under 50p?

| Charlie Keough

Despite a strong start to 2023, Lloyds shares have struggled in recent weeks. They're now below 50p and this Fool…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I think this is Warren Buffett’s best stock

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s incredible track record investing in companies makes his portfolio worth a look. Here’s what I think is his…

Read more »