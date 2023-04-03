Home » Investing Articles » A bull market is coming and my Lloyds shares are ready for liftoff 

A bull market is coming and my Lloyds shares are ready for liftoff 

My Lloyds shares have barely budged since I bought them but that’s fine by me. I’m willing to be patient because better times are coming.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I bought a fistful of Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares on 1 December for 49p each. So far, they haven’t done much.

As I write this, they trade slightly lower at 47.82p, but that’s fine. I don’t buy shares in the hope of making a quick profit over a matter of months, but for the long term. By which I mean a minimum of five years, and ideally 10 years or more. I’d like to say I’m holding Lloyds for life, but that’s tempting fate.

No stock is without risk

Investing in shares is never without risk. Lloyds was once seen as a dividend income machine, but that was before the financial crisis wiped out 95% of its value.

Investors who kept snatching at this falling knife got badly hurt as Lloyds shares carried on falling. They are down another 26.43% over five years, and 0.73% over 12 months. At least they have brushed off the recent banking crisis, so far, as investors have decided this UK-focused bank is largely safe from US or European contagion.

There is no sign of the next bull market today, as inflation continues to rage. Investors who dived into shares on the assumption that the US Federal Reserve will soon start slashing base rates have jumped too soon. It remains hawkish.

Yet at some point, the bull market will come. I have no idea when, but history shows that share prices always recover, if you give them long enough. When they do, I’m hoping my Lloyds stock holdings will join in the fun.

Lloyd certainly looks nicely priced, currently trading at a bargain 6.5 times earnings. Its price-to-book ratio is just 0.7, below the figure of one that represents fair value.

I’m waiting for sunnier times

That’s not a guarantee of success, of all course. Its shares have looked cheap for years while failing to come good. For all I know, I have walked into a value trap.

Yet I’m happy I bought Lloyds shares in December, and I’d happily buy them today, too, if I had the cash to spare. Even if the shares lie low for years, I should still make money from the dividend. Lloyds currently yields 5%, covered three times by earnings. Progression seems likely, with the forecast yield an attractive 6.2%, while cover remains generous at 2.7.

Last year, Lloyds posted full-year pre-tax profits of £6.9bn, despite credit impairments. Its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which compares a bank’s capital against its risk assets, fell from 17.3% to 15.1% in 2022, but that is still above its ongoing 12.5% target. Management also announced a new £2bn share buyback. It has the cash, so why not?

There are plenty of risks, such as a UK recession or house price crash. That bull market could take longer than we would all like. Lloyds shares could fall before they finally start rising, but if they do, I would buy more of them.

Then I would carry on reinvesting my dividends while I wait for liftoff to arrive. The bull market will come, given time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta shares?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Meta Platforms have been rising as the headwinds of last year subside. So should Stephen Wright be looking…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Next shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now

| John Choong

Next shares have gained in popularity in 2023 so far. So, how much would I have if I’d bought the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

7.8% dividend yield! Should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 income share?

| Royston Wild

This dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock offers yields that are double the index average. But do the risks of buying…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 135% since September. Too far, too fast?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares have shot up more than 135% since late September. Also, they are the FTSE 100's best performer in…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Up 58% in 2023, can the Kodal Minerals share price climb higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The Kodal Minerals share price is just pennies -- but it is moving up fast. Our writer considers whether this…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

The TUI share price has crashed 52%! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The TUI share price is stuck in a severe downtrend. Will the travel and leisure stock recover, or is this…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 16,000 Barclays shares for £100 in monthly passive income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to build up a good passive income? I choose shares with good long-term financial strength. I…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying these 5 stocks ahead of the ISA deadline

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With the ISA deadline only days away now, UK investors are putting their money to work. Here’s a look at…

Read more »