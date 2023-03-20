Home » Investing Articles » Aim for £1,000 passive income buying 40 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week

Aim for £1,000 passive income buying 40 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week

Thanks to ongoing market volatility, the FTSE 100 contains plenty of income stocks offering attractive dividend yields today.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is home to some of the most generous dividend stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange. The index as a whole has historically yielded around 4%. But many of its constituents offer considerably more. And after all the recent volatility, income investors are spoilt for choice.

One company in particular could enable investors to establish a £1,000 passive income stream in just three years.

Unleashing the power of cardboard

Compared to the innovations of biotechnology, investing in cardboard is arguably one of the most boring ideas around. But despite the simplicity of this product, it serves a vital role in modern society regarding logistics and e-commerce.

DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) is one of the largest cardboard manufacturers in the UK and Europe. Demand for its products has weakened with the slowdown of consumer discretionary spending. That’s not really surprising since fewer online orders mean fewer cardboard boxes being purchased by retailers.

However, while packaging volumes are contracting, management is completely offsetting this decline by exercising its pricing power on customers. Manufacturing cardboard doesn’t have high barriers to entry. But doing it on a massive scale isn’t exactly easy. And many of the firm’s largest customers, like Amazon, can’t simply switch to a cheaper competitor that can match the required output.

Needless to say, this bodes very well for the FTSE 100 stock. And it’s also how management was able to raise shareholder dividends by 25% in December. Skip ahead to this month, and in a recent trading update, the company is still taking more market share as its smaller competitors struggle in the challenging operating environment.

Making £1,000 with this stock

Combining the recent dividend hike with stock market volatility has resulted in a yield of 5.32%. So an investor seeking to earn £1,000 passive income at this level would need to buy roughly £18,797 of DS Smith shares.

Needless to say that’s not exactly loose change. But breaking it down over three years, it becomes far more affordable. In fact, investing around £120 a week into this stock will reach the target milestone by March 2026. That’s roughly equal to buying 40 shares a week at today’s price.

But suppose the yield continues to increase as management raises dividends further? In that case, building a £1,000 passive income stream may be faster than expected. Unfortunately, the opposite could also be true.

A sudden disruption of DS Smith’s cash flows would likely see dividends diminish. And even if the business continues to thrive, a rising share price can also drag down the yield. Therefore, investors may have to put in more capital than expected for longer to hit their income goal.

Nevertheless, given the long-term reward, it’s a journey and risk worth taking, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and DS Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

| Cliff D'Arcy

UK stocks dived last week, as fears of a global banking crisis rocked stock markets. These seven FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Income alert! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023/24

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares the latest National Grid dividend forecasts from analysts and argues for it being a good buy for…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Stocks tank! A rare chance to create a supercharged passive income stream

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines the recent stock market correction and explains why he sees an opportunity to create a supercharged…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Why FTSE bank shares could be winners after SVB’s collapse

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares have dropped like a stone since the collapse of SVB. But one bank's pain may be another's…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock feels like a bargain for long-term investors, even though the index as a whole has recovered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have sunk in value! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility offers a chance for eagle-eyed investors to grab a bargain or two. Should I snap up these…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it too early to find cheap shares to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of a stock market crash are flooding headlines. But investors waiting for a downturn could miss out on some…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d buy to hold for 7 years!

| Royston Wild

Buying small-cap shares can be an effective way to make long-term wealth. And I think these penny stocks could be…

Read more »