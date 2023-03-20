Home » Investing Articles » 2 small-cap shares I think could supercharge investor returns!

2 small-cap shares I think could supercharge investor returns!

I’m searching for the best small-cap shares to buy for the next 10 years. Here are a couple I’ll add to my portfolio, when I have spare cash to invest.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in UK small-cap shares can sometimes be a dangerous business.

When economic conditions get tougher, the growth potential of younger, smaller companies can come under severe scrutiny. This can, in turn, lead to painful share price slumps. Slighter businesses can also be more vulnerable to failure during tough times because of their weaker balance sheets.

Yet buying certain early-stage companies can also fire up an investor’s long-term returns. Profits can grow much faster than those over at more mature shares, leading to market-beating capital appreciation.

With some careful research it’s still possible to find top small-cap shares to buy despite the uncertain near-term economic outlook. Here are three I think are great investments today.

Aura Energy

Mining for raw materials is a complex and often expensive business. For Aura Energy (LSE:AURA), earnings could suffer if it encounters problem developing its Tiris uranium-vanadium resource in Mauritania.

Yet I believe the potential benefits of buying this Alternative Investment Market (AIM) share make it an attractive investment. As countries switch away from fossil fuels, demand for nuclear power is tipped to grow strongly, meaning increased demand for radioactive uranium.

Rising energy demand from rapidly-expanding emerging markets also means consumption of the yellow commodity could soar. This is why the International Atomic Energy Agency thinks nuclear capacity will more than double over the next 27 years, to 873 gigawatts electric (GWe).

Demand for Aura Energy’s product could also rise as the building of nuclear submarines ramps up. Saxo Bank said last week that “we expect nuclear and uranium demand to increase” as Australia announced plans to build a fleet of new subs under the AUKUS programme.

Finally, I like Aura Energy because of encouraging drilling work at Tiris. In February, it announced a “major resource upgrade” at the asset, with measured and indicated resources rising by an impressive 52%.

With the business also developing the Häggån uranium project in Sweden I think it could have a bright future.

Iomart Group

IT companies like Iomart Group (LSE:IOM) could endure some earnings turbulence in the near term. Even in our increasingly digitalised world, spending on technology could slip if the global economy remains weak for longer.

Yet as a long-term investor, I believe this small-cap share remains highly attractive. As remote working grows in popularity, I expect demand for its services to steadily rise.

Iomart provides cloud computing platforms that allow workers to perform their daily tasks from anywhere. It is also an expert in cyber security, connectivity and data management, and provides IT consultancy services to businesses.

This broad range of services gives it ample opportunities to generate profits as workplace digitalisation clicks through the gears. Telecoms giant AT&T predicts that the hybrid work model will almost double from 42% of workplaces in 2021 to 81% by next year.

It’s true that Iomart doesn’t carry the financial clout or brand power of industry giants like Microsoft or IBM. But strong recent trading suggests it could still deliver excellent profits growth in spite of high competition.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

UK stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried!

| Cliff D'Arcy

UK stocks dived last week, as fears of a global banking crisis rocked stock markets. These seven FTSE 100 shares…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aim for £1,000 passive income buying 40 shares of this FTSE 100 stock a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Thanks to ongoing market volatility, the FTSE 100 contains plenty of income stocks offering attractive dividend yields today.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Income alert! Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast for 2023/24

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shares the latest National Grid dividend forecasts from analysts and argues for it being a good buy for…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Stocks tank! A rare chance to create a supercharged passive income stream

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines the recent stock market correction and explains why he sees an opportunity to create a supercharged…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Why FTSE bank shares could be winners after SVB’s collapse

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares have dropped like a stone since the collapse of SVB. But one bank's pain may be another's…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock feels like a bargain for long-term investors, even though the index as a whole has recovered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have sunk in value! Should I buy them today?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility offers a chance for eagle-eyed investors to grab a bargain or two. Should I snap up these…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it too early to find cheap shares to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of a stock market crash are flooding headlines. But investors waiting for a downturn could miss out on some…

Read more »