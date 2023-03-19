7.8% and 6.5% yields! Are these FTSE 100 dividend stocks too cheap to miss?

I’m searching for the greatest FTSE dividend stocks to add to my portfolio. Are these UK value shares a great way to bolster my passive income?

NatWest Group

Banks like NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) have felt increased scrutiny following recent events at Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. Yet news flow over the past week hasn’t altered my opinion of the FTSE 100 business.

You see, I’ve long believed UK-focused banks like these should be avoided, given the tough economic backcloth. Certain key data has beaten forecasts in recent weeks. However, GDP growth remains weak and looks set to remain so for a prolonged period. This casts a shadow over NatWest’s earnings potential.

The rapid progress challenger banks are making in attracting customers is another big danger to established banks like this one. Another less-discussed (but still significant) problem is how climate change will affect the bottom lines of Britain’s banks.

The Bank of England recently said there was “uncertainty over whether banks and insurers are sufficiently capitalised for future climate-related losses”. If capital rules change because of this, the level of profits and dividends that NatWest and its peers deliver could suffer.

NatWest’s recent share price woes leave it trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6 times. It also boasts a FTSE 100-beating 6.5% dividend yield at current levels.

These are attractive numbers but I’m not tempted to invest. Not even its drive to cut costs and boost earnings by investing in digital is enough to encourage me to build a position.

Barratt Developments

I’d rather hold onto my cash and consider increasing my holdings in homebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) instead.

Conditions in the UK homes market remain challenging as the economy struggles and interest rates rise. Buyers could find it even more difficult too if a banking crisis comes along and lenders pull mortgage products en masse.

Worries over home loan availability have already been growing in the lead up to a new Consumer Duty this summer. The head of trade body UK Finance, David Postings, recently warned that a new rules might hit mortgage availability for many.

Yet the stunning value of FTSE 100 housebuilder stocks is encouraging me to take a close look. Barratt, for instance, trades on a forward P/E ratio of 6.6 times. It also boasts a corresponding 7.8% dividend yield.

I have no plans to increase my exposure to Barratt right now. There may be better stocks for me to buy for passive income in 2023. However, if news surrounding the UK homes market suggests a crash is unlikely, I’ll be looking to increase my stake.

In its early February market update Barratt said that “we have seen some early signs of improvement in current trading”. It was one of several encouraging updates from the housing industry, in fact.

I’ll be looking for further clues of recovery so I can buy more of this cheap UK share for my portfolio.