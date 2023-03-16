Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 1 UK stock to buy and one to avoid as the FTSE falls

1 UK stock to buy and one to avoid as the FTSE falls

Jon Smith looks past the sea of red in the stock market this week and focuses on a UK stock he’s keen to buy now and one not on his buy list.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a tough week thus far for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. With all the carnage going on due to concerns around the stability of global banks, investors have run for cover. Granted, there are legitimate reasons to be concerned, but when the market falls it always presents some opportunities. Here’s one UK stock that I like and one that I’d stay away from.

Support for the property sector

The stock I like is Persimmon (LSE:PSN). It has fallen 14% over the past month and 46% over the past year. I think I’m going to buy it shortly. Some might think I’m crazy for thinking about buying a property share right now.

One reason why I feel I’m sane in my reasoning is due to interest rate expectations. If we rewind a couple of weeks, economists were forecasting more rate hikes from the Bank of England up to 4.5% or even 4.75%. This was keeping mortgage rates high and causing problems for Persimmon.

Due to concerns around financial stability, this has now gone completely out of the window. There’s a strong argument for no further rate increases until the regulators are happy that the banks are in a solid position. If this happens, I think Persimmon could benefit as mortgage rates move lower to reflect this change in expectations.

In fact, yesterday when the FTSE 100 was in the red, Persimmon was one of the best-performing stocks in the index. I think this shows that others share my viewpoint on this.

Of course, there are still broader concerns about the property market in the UK. Persimmon has already tempered expectations of revenue and profit for the year ahead. This is a risk, but I’d argue that this sentiment is reflected in the current share price.

Concerns for smaller banks

On the other hand, I’m steering clear of the Bank of Georgia (LSE:BGEO). To be clear, I’m not bearish on all banking stocks, but I’m worried about the smaller business such as this one.

To put the size into perspective, the current market cap is £1.21bn. This contrasts to HSBC, with a market cap of £109bn.

As we saw with Silicon Valley Bank, smaller institutions are coming under a lot of pressure as depositors are worried about how secure they are. Outflows are heading to larger banks that people deem are safer.

Therefore, I expect the Bank of Georgia to see outflows of money to larger banks in the near future. It’s not that I think it’ll go bust tomorrow, but rather I feel investor sentiment is to steer clear of small banks right now.

Over the past week the share price is down almost 12%. Even though it has doubled in value over the past year, I still don’t feel comfortable owning the stock any time soon.

To be a good investor, knowing what not to buy is as important as picking what to invest in!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice. Where we promote an affiliate partner that provides investment products, our promotion is limited to that of their listed Stocks & Shares investment platform. We do not promote or encourage any other products such as contract for difference, spread betting, cryptocurrencies or forex.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Why a stock market correction could be a golden opportunity to get rich

| Stephen Wright

Stock market corrections are where investing fortunes can be made. Stephen Wright looks at the opportunities for investors right now.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing For Beginners

20 UK shares that fund managers think will go down in flames!

| Mark Tovey

These 20 UK shares have been singled out by professional money managers for short-selling. But am I considering buying any…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

Is 2023 the best ever year to start a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

When the FTSE 100 was over 8,000 points, I thought the golden Stocks and Shares ISA years might be over.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 bargain stocks for value investors

| Stephen Wright

The banking crisis means buying opportunities for value investors seeking bargains. Stephen Wright is eyeing two UK shares as prices…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips for investors aiming to retire rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Three of Warren Buffett’s investing habits could set investors on a path to financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains what they…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

Forget Premium Bonds! I’d aim for a million by investing £50k in UK shares

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explains why he prefers to buy UK shares rather than invest in Premium Bonds in his quest for…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could I strike gold with these penny stocks?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for two penny stocks. They're mining companies, looking to find gold and other precious metals.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

I’d use the banking crisis to buy cheap shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The banking crisis is causing share prices to fall beyond the banking sector. Here’s how Stephen Wright would use his…

Read more »