Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

  • The 35% share price slump in the last 12-months presents a great opportunity for investors to buy a long-term winner. Amazon is a much larger business with much-higher core earnings power than in 2020, yet we’re able to buy shares today at the same prices as nearly three years ago. 
  • It continues to invest heavily in its future, particularly in Prime Video content (Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and NFL Thursday Night Football premiered in Q3 2022), technology infrastructure (to support the rapid growth of AWS), and global fulfilment infrastructure to expand capacity in new geographies. 
  • Although management cut forward revenue growth guidance for Q4 2022 from 15% to 5%, the ubiquitous ‘everything’ company remains a dominant name in the massive e-commerce and cloud services markets, and with its heavy investments to maintain its competitive position, it doesn’t look as if the end of that is in sight. 
  • Amazon Web Services continues to grow strongly and is highly profitable, allowing Amazon to weather the current macroeconomic climate and emerge stronger through the other side once the cycle turns. 
  • Growth is slowing but the business continues to generate substantial cash flow, and with stock prices at three-year lows and valuation multiples (price-to-book and price-to-sales) at levels not seen in roughly a decade, we have a healthy margin of safety with our investment. 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 lithium penny shares I’d buy now for their exciting growth potential

| Charlie Carman

Penny shares often have strong growth potential, albeit with high volatility risk. Our writer identifies two in the lithium industry…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d buy this income stock in an ISA for its magnificent 10%+ yield

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock has a whopping yield and I'm impressed by management's commitment to continue paying it.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

The annual contribution deadline for Stocks and Shares ISAs is just weeks away. Here's how our writer is trying to…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Forget bank shares! The real value is in quality stocks like Burberry

| Kevin Godbold

I’d use the current market setback to pounce on quality stocks like Burberry for both value and growth with a…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

Up 27%, is the Trainline share price now running out of steam?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the Trainline share price been shunted into the sidings after a strong head of steam? Or should Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I won’t waste the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

The US banking crisis may have further to run and investors can't rule out a stock market crash. Here's what…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Dividend Shares

What just happened to the Ferrexpo dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

The once massive Ferrexpo dividend yield crashed to zero today. Christopher Ruane explains why and considers the implications for his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive? Here’s what the charts say

| John Choong

Rolls-Royce shares have been flying higher since the start of the year as investors pile in. But has the stock…

Read more »