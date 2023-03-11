Home » Investing Articles » Forget the S&P, investors should buy value on the FTSE!

Forget the S&P, investors should buy value on the FTSE!

Dr James Fox explains why he’s focusing on investments on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. He contends the indexes offer greater value than US stocks.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m increasingly looking at the FTSE for my investments. The UK stock market gives me access to hundreds of international firms, although nowhere near as many as US markets. In fact, unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more companies dismiss the FTSE in favour of a New York listing.

So, why am I favouring the FTSE? Let’s take a closer look.

Currencies

I’m starting with a fairly obvious note. The pound is weaker than it was a year ago. In fact, at $1.20, the pound is around 10% cheaper than it was a year ago. It’s also weak on a long-term basis, and far below the $2 we saw around 2007.

Essentially this means that US stocks cost more today in pound terms than they did a year ago — assuming their dollar value has remained constant.

Despite concerns about the UK economies, I’d also suggest that the pound will appreciate in the coming years. As such, any share price gains from US investments could be wiped out by an appreciating pound.

Valuations

The average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio on the S&P 500 is around 21. By comparison, the FTSE 100 has an average P/E of 14.

This doesn’t mean that US stocks are 50% more expensive. It doesn’t work like that. It’s hard to compare the two indexes because the S&P 500 contains different stocks, and lots of growth stocks — which are valued based on future earnings.

However, it is widely considered that US stocks receive higher valuations than stocks in the UK. This means the FTSE can offer cheaper valuations and higher dividend yields.

In fact, it’s because of these higher valuations in the US that companies like CRH and Arm, are looking to the US rather than the UK to raise capital on public markets.

Finding value

As such, I’m looking for value stocks on the FTSE. But investing in value requires me to do some research.

There’s no best way to value stocks, but I can use both near-term and long-term valuations to generate an understanding.

Near-term valuations include the EV-to-EBITDA ratio or the P/E metric. And I need to compare these among peers within a sector.

For me, UK banks are a good place to start, especially those focused on the British market. Lloyds makes all of its sales in the UK, and is heavily focused on the UK mortgage market.

It trades with a P/E of 7.5 despite the presence of a huge interest rate tailwind that should last for two years. Long-term prospects also appear positive with many analysts forecasting a higher-than-average interest rate.

Naturally, Lloyds’ UK-dependency makes it higher risk than other banks such as HSBC, but that’s why it’s cheaper. However, it’s a risk I’ve been willing to take, and I’ve frequently topped up my position in Lloyds.

I’ve also bought stocks like Aviva, GSK, and Phoenix Group as part of my strategy to buy undervalued UK-listed stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Aviva Plc, GSK, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Phoenix Group Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How to invest £250 a month to target a £33,900 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a modest amount of money each month in carefully selected stocks can establish an impressive five-figure passive income stream.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Under a pound, are these the cheap shares for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks both of these cheap shares might offer him value. So why’s he been selling one and buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce shares have soared! Was I a fool not to buy them?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce plc (LON:RR) shares have exploded in value over the last few months. Is Paul Summers kicking himself for not…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market correction to create long-term wealth by investing in top-notch FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million by buying just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Diversification may not always be a wise decision. Zaven Boyrazian shows how buying only a few high-quality UK shares can…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent market activity and explores whether there's a warning for…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to build a regular passive income stream for the next decade and beyond by…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these magnificent dividend stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top dividend stocks with sustainable yields to invest in as he seeks to develop his…

Read more »