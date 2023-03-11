Home » Investing Articles » 3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

3 steps to target a £300 monthly passive income by 2030

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d aim to build a regular passive income stream for the next decade and beyond by buying shares now.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
positive mental health woman

Image source: Getty Image

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of earning money without working for it appeals to lots of people, including me. But such passive income might not always be as easy to make as it first seems.

I do not bother with time-consuming passive income ideas like dropshipping or setting up a digital shop. Instead, I invest in blue-chip companies I hope can pay me dividends.

That has several advantages as I see it. I can benefit from the proven success of existing business models. The approach does not require me to work. I could start without needing large savings.

Here is how I would target a monthly dividend income of £300.

1. Start saving regularly

I would put aside money on a regular basis to try and get into a disciplined saving habit. That way, over time hopefully I could keep building up my investment pot even when other spending priorities came along.

To do that I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

How much would I need to invest? Read on to find out!

2. Find shares to buy

The next move, as my regular savings mounted up, would be deciding what to do with them.

I would be looking for shares I thought could pay big dividends not only now in the future. So I would not simply snap a share like Diversified Energy with its 14%+ yield without first understanding more about the business and its long-term outlook.

Each time when assessing possible purchases, I would look for the same qualities.

Does a business operate in a business area I expect to benefit from strong customer demand in future? Does it have some competitive advantage that can give it pricing power, like the unique brands of AG Barr, or the patented technology of AstraZeneca?

Does it have a healthy balance sheet, or could debt eat badly into its ability to pay profits out as dividends? Is the business already paying dividends, or like Google parent Alphabet does it prefer to keep profits to reinvest in growth rather than rewarding shareholders with passive income?

If I found the sorts of companies I thought could pay me big dividends in future and their shares sold for an attractive price, I would buy them. By building a diversified portfolio of different companies, I would reduce the risk to my passive income potential if any one of my choices turned out to be disappointing.

3. Start earning passive income

How much I might earn would depend on the amount I invested and the average dividend yield I received.

At an average yield of 5%, for example, to hit my monthly passive income target of £300, I would need to invest £72,000. I could do that from scratch by investing £900 each month. That way, by the start of 2030, I ought to hit my target dividend income.

I could follow the same approach with smaller regular savings, although it would then take me longer to hit my target. But I ought to start earning dividends along the way which, hopefully, would grow as my investment portfolio expanded in size.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended A.g. Barr P.l.c. and Alphabet. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How to invest £250 a month to target a £33,900 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a modest amount of money each month in carefully selected stocks can establish an impressive five-figure passive income stream.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Under a pound, are these the cheap shares for me?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks both of these cheap shares might offer him value. So why’s he been selling one and buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Rolls Royce shares have soared! Was I a fool not to buy them?

| Paul Summers

Rolls-Royce plc (LON:RR) shares have exploded in value over the last few months. Is Paul Summers kicking himself for not…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market correction to create long-term wealth by investing in top-notch FTSE…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million by buying just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Diversification may not always be a wise decision. Zaven Boyrazian shows how buying only a few high-quality UK shares can…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s $128bn dollar warning to investors

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Warren Buffett's recent market activity and explores whether there's a warning for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these magnificent dividend stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top dividend stocks with sustainable yields to invest in as he seeks to develop his…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Growth stocks in focus: can buying CRISPR Therapeutics at $50 make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at one of the most promising growth stocks, CRISPR Therapeutics. Could this gene-editing…

Read more »