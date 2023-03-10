Home » Investing Articles » Best British value shares to buy for March

Best British value shares to buy for March

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value shares they’d buy in March, comprising five bargain-basement stocks on sale!

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of students using mobile phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top ideas for value shares to buy with investors — here’s what they said for March!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

3i Group

What it does: 3i Group is an investment business that operates in the private equity and infrastructure fields.

By Edward Sheldon, CFA. I’m convinced that 3i Group (LSE: III) shares are undervalued right now.  

For starters, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is very low. Currently, it’s just four. That’s well below the UK market average.

Secondly, 3i’s Chairman David Hutchison recently purchased around £230,000 worth of company shares. Generally speaking, corporate insiders buy company stock when they believe it’s undervalued. It’s worth noting that Mr. Hutchison is very experienced in the investment world. Previously, he was Head of UK Investment Banking at Dresdner Kleinwort. So, he is likely to have a good idea of 3i’s intrinsic value.

Now, 3i’s revenues and profits can fluctuate quite a bit. If they were to deteriorate, the stock may not look so cheap.

I’m encouraged by the recent director dealing activity, though. I think the risk/reward skew here is attractive.

Edward Sheldon has no position in 3i Group.

Centamin

What it does: Centamin explores, mines, and develops precious metals via its operations in Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire.

By Charlie CarmanCentamin (LSE:CEY) shares offer gold exposure, which can prove invaluable in times of crisis. The Sukari gold mine in the Nubian Desert is the jewel in the company’s crown when it comes to productive assets.

One advantage to investing Centamin over an ETF that tracks the precious metal is the passive income the stock produces. Currently, the firm boasts a 6.5% dividend yield.

The miner has lifted gold production guidance by around 5% for 2023. In addition, it expects its costs will fall below the industry average. This bodes well for future share price growth.

One risk facing Centamin is its reliance on its Egyptian operations. After a rock fall hit production at Sukari in 2020, the share price plummeted and is yet to recover.

However, a pre-development study at Centamin’s Doropo mine in Côte d’Ivoire shows efforts to diversify the company’s revenue streams are underway. I’d buy these value shares this month.

Charlie Carman has no positions in Centamin.

Forterra

What it does: Forterra makes bricks. Most notably, it makes the London Brick Company bricks that are used in UK houses. 

By Stephen Wright. Shares in Forterra (LSE:FORT) trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8. I think the shares are great value at that price.

Sometimes, when a stock is trading at a low P/E ratio, it can be a sign that the market is expecting a decline in earnings. I think that’s probably true of Forterra.

Higher interest rates making mortgages more expensive is likely to reduce demand for new houses. That will be a headwind for Forterra.

But at today’s prices, I think that the stock has enough of a margin of safety built into it. The stock pays a dividend, which yields just over 5% at today’s prices.

Even if that gets cut in half due to lower earnings, a 2.5% dividend is still not a bad return in the short term. And when housing demand normalises, I think that buying Forterra shares today will prove to be a good investment.

Stephen Wright does not own shares in Forterra.

Redrow

What it does: FTSE 250 housebuilder Redrow specialises in building high-quality homes, targeting more affluent buyers.

By Roland Head. Redrow (LSE: RDW) is known for its popular Heritage range of house designs. However, the company is pushing ahead with introducing modern, low-emission technology to its new homes. Air source heat pumps and underfloor heating are now becoming standard in Redrow’s detached houses.

This FTSE 250 stock has sold off as the market has priced in a slowdown. Although I can see some short-term risk, I think this business is already priced for a cautious outlook. The shares are trading around 10% below their 580p book value and offer a forecast yield of 5.6%.

Another attraction is that founder Steve Morgan remains the company’s largest shareholder, with a 17% stake. I’d guess his influence will help ensure that management avoid costly mistakes.

Although the outlook for 2024 is uncertain, Redrow’s financial position looks healthy to me. I believe this stock offers good value at current levels, on a medium-term view.

Roland Head does not own shares in Redrow.

Ten Entertainment Group 

What it does: Ten Entertainment Group operates 1,143 ten-pin bowling lanes in the UK across around 50 sites. 

By Royston Wild. Ten-pin bowling has enjoyed a renaissance in the UK over the past decade. This upsurge was disrupted by Covid-19 lockdowns, but player participation has been impressive since alleys reopened. 

Strong trading from leisure share Ten Entertainment Group (LSE:TEG) illustrates the strength of the rebound. Like-for-like sales were up 40% year on year in 2022, a result that led the company to predict consensus-beating profits growth. 

I’m expecting the firm’s full-year report on Wednesday 22 March to reveal that trading has remained robust at the start of 2023. Bowling isn’t an expensive way to keep the family entertained and I reckon sales will remain strong this year despite the cost-of-living crisis. 

Ten Entertainment’s shares are quite cheap on paper. They trade on a forward P/E ratio of just 8.5 times. Such a low valuation gives extra space for fresh share price gains if full-year numbers impress. 

One final thing: at current prices, Ten Entertainment also carries a meaty 4.9% prospective dividend yield. 

Royston Wild does not own shares in Ten Entertainment Group. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in income shares to earn £400 a month?

| John Fieldsend

Holding income shares is one way I can earn passive income. How much would I need to invest if I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Persimmon’s share price has tanked. Is this an investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Persimmon share price has fallen around 40% over the last year. Is now a great time to buy the…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

3 reasons Rolls-Royce shares could be worth buying today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have charged higher recently. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three reasons why they could still be worth a look…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Dividend Shares

How I’d invest £10k in an ISA today for passive income of £50 a month

| Harvey Jones

ISAs offer a great way to generate tax-free passive income. The sums may look small at first but, with luck,…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ cheap share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds Banking Group's share price might look too cheap to miss. But do the risks facing the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

16 UK stocks BlackRock can see going up in smoke soon!

| Mark Tovey

Finance giant BlackRock is betting against these 16 UK stocks. Am I considering buying any of these shorted companies for…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

I’d invest £7,150 in this FTSE 100 stock for £500 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

FTSE 100 stocks are renowned for their passive income potential. Our writer identifies one dividend stock in the index that…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d shoot for a million by drip-feeding £10 a day into a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Mark Tovey

I opened my first Stocks and Shares ISA last year. Now I'm fretting about how much I should have saved…

Read more »