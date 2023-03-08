Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Latest posts by Gilly West (see all)
Published
| More on:
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG), the popular high-street baker, posted strong results in January and is set for further expansion this year. After a turbulent 12 months, could this FTSE 250 stock be back on track?

Greggs saw sales rise substantially in the final quarter of 2022 to 18.2%, with festive specials such as mince pies and caramel lattes proving popular. Like-for-like sales were up on the previous year and the chain is set for expansion, with the ambition for another 150 stores to open during 2023.

Nonetheless, Greggs has faced some significant challenges over the past year. In the aftermath of the pandemic, issues have remained with supply shortages, energy price rises, and a change of management. And this may well continue in the near term.

Focus on value

Chief executive officer Roisin Currie, who took over the helm in May 2022, acknowledged cost inflation at 9% as the driver behind price rises on much-loved favourites such as sausage rolls. Currie cited value for money as key for customers during the cost-of-living crisis. In the first update of 2023 strong growth was attributed to a number of factors, including longer trading hours, greater availability of digital channels and more choice.

It seems there is a lot of potential for Greggs even while the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. As a cheaper alternative to high-street regulars, such as Costa or Pret, Greggs could pick up customers who are looking to save money. Newly introduced ‘double up deals’ encourage customers to trade up and buy two items.

Greggs could also steal a march on competitors with its diverse range. Who can forget the impact of the vegan sausage roll on profits as it flew off the shelves in 2019? The Vegan Sausage, Bean & cheeZe Melt, reintroduced in February, is a strong contender to drive sales as well.

High-street stalwart

With the introduction of 11 new lines and a strong plant-based offering, Greggs certainly appeals to a wide customer base. Add in the ability to order through an app to earn rewards, or even have a takeaway delivered through the Just Eat partnership, Greggs could be seen as a low-cost easy treat.

Interestingly, a less-reported development could make a fundamental change to Greggs’ bottom line. A judge rejected Zurich’s limitation of Covid-19 interruption to business losses at one instance with a corresponding limit of £2.5m. The ruling stated that there were multiple interruption losses, each with a limit of £2.5m. Owing to the ruling, Greggs is likely to receive a significant payout in due course.

In spite of substantial recent rises in the share price, I still think that Greggs has a lot of potential to grow and is one of several high-street chains that will do well in the current economic environment. Whilst I am not invested at the current time, I am strongly considering adding this stock to my retail portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gilly West has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Just Eat Takeaway.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he'd buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Many UK growth stocks saw their share prices plummet in the 2022 stock market correction. Yet this pullback may be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2023 might be one of the best years to use Warren Buffett's investment strategy and capitalise on bargains to grow…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in March, including a rare double nomination!

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking outside the FTSE can help investors supercharge their long-term passive income. Here's why AIM shares can be great investments…

Read more »