Home » Investing Articles » Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether he’ll buy more of the stock.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Father working from home and taking care of baby

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aston Martin (LSE:AML) has never been in the FTSE 100 index. The car builder was close to the threshold at its launch in 2018, but the share price fell, and then fell even more.

The British marque was worth £4.3bn when its shares starting trading on the stock market in October 2018 at £19.

However, the stock has fallen massively since its IPO. At the time of writing, it trades for just £2.17. And that’s after positive results sent the shares surging upwards this week.

So, let’s take a closer look at Aston Martin, and explore whether it could ever make the blue-chip index.

Lofty targets still out of reach

Businessman and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has ambitious plans for the iconic car brand. He previously said that he wants to increase production to 10,000 cars per year by 2024/25, up from 6,600 in 2021.

By focusing on the ultra-luxury market as well as the DBX SUV, the chairman wants to achieve £2bn in revenues and £500m in adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25. 

However, Aston is still some distance away from Stroll’s targets. In the 12 months to 31 December, revenue rose to £1.38bn, up from £1.09bn. The firm posted a £495 loss before tax, while net debt fell to £765.5m from £891.6m a year before.

A weak pound, partially engendered by Liz Truss’s mini budget, contributed to losses as debt repayments climbed. Its debts are held in dollars and a tumbling pound has made the interest costlier. 

Turning point?

Q4 was positive with the iconic car maker turning a profit. The company made a narrow operating profit of £6.6m in the final three months of the year. This was achieved largely through higher average selling price for its cars. In Q4, Aston achieved an average selling price of £184,000, up from £152,000 last year.

These results were greeted favourably by investors as the share price jumped as much as 15% in early trading.

Investors will have been buoyed by further commentary too. Aston has been chasing higher margins for some time, and appointed former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO last year — Ferrari margins are the envy of all car builders.

Aston said its next generation of sports cars and limited edition luxury cars will have profit margins of 40%. As such, the Warwickshire-based business expects to hit its 2025 target with sales of just 8,000 cars a year, down from Stroll’s 10,000 target. In 2022, it sold 6,412 vehicles.

Should I buy Aston stock?

Well, I already hold stock in the carmaker. However, and this may surprise some, I’m looking to buy more. I’m very encouraged by this week’s data and the commentary — finance chief Doug Lafferty said he was “very confident” of meeting 2025 goals.

Joining the FTSE 100? Well, it would require the share price to more than triple. It’s not impossible, but it seems unlikely in the next couple of years, particularly with fairly poor market sentiment towards the firm. But if EBITDA of £500m is achieved, a £4.5bn valuation would not make it expensive versus the rest of the index.

Finally, I appreciate this is speculation, but perhaps a strong performance from the Aston Martin F1 team this year — and they’re looking good — could positively impact sales from the increasingly-US focused sport.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aston Martin Lagonda. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investors should buy Lloyds shares as the interest rate outlook improves

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what BoE interest rate commentary could mean for Lloyds shares. The bank's recent bull run came…

Read more »