Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Scottish Mortgage has been an ISA millionaire-maker. Can it make me rich too?

Scottish Mortgage has been an ISA millionaire-maker. Can it make me rich too?

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has had a tough 12 months, but long-term investors have much to smile about. Should I buy it today?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) has a fantastic long-term track record, even though the last year has been bumpy.

An investor who put the full annual ISA allowance into this trust every year since the tax-free investment wrapper was launched in 1999 would have a staggering £1,519,568 today.

Long-term winner

This is a superb return on an initial investment of £283,440. Only three other investment trusts have beaten it. Former manager James Anderson, who left in 2022, built a concentrated portfolio of international stocks with massive growth potential. 

Yet he also allowed Scottish Mortgage to become heavily skewed towards US tech during the boom. Which explains why it did so poorly last year, when top holdings like electric car maker Tesla crashed. 

Scottish Mortgage is down 27.47% over the last 12 months, but as AJ Bell’s figures show, long-term investors are still comfortably ahead.

Today though, the trust has reduced US exposure at just over 50%. Its investments in China (14.5%), Netherlands (8.8%), Sweden (5.4%) Germany (4.7%) and Brazil 3.9%) give it a more international feel.

This is still a concentrated fund with tech and biotechnology to the fore. Top holdings include pharma and biotech specialist Moderna, chip-maker ASML, the aforementioned Tesla, battery maker Northvolt and another Elon Must vehicle SpaceX.

Stock markets have picked up in recent months but Scottish Mortgage hasn’t. It’s down 6.6% over three months and 7% over one month. Investors who jumped in hoping it would make a lightning recovery will be disappointed, so far. It has performed far worse than its investment trust global benchmark in that time.

Last week, Scottish Mortgage manager Tom Slater admitted that 2022 was a “humbling year” for the trust. On top of the inevitable volatility caused by rising interest rates and inflation, the trust had made some “wrong assumptions”, such as failing to recognise the impact of deteriorating Sino-US relationships. It also assumed changes brought forward by Covid would be permanent.

Future may be tougher

Scottish Mortgage is only for investors with a long-term view, which means at least five to 10 years. Given today’s “uncomfortable” situation, growth opportunities in the portfolio will now take time to play out.

Slater said the fund has exposure to areas that enjoyed significant progress over the last year, including electric batteries and nuclear fusion, while SpaceX doubled the number of space rocket launches in 12 months to 60.

I would still like to add Scottish Mortgage to my portfolio, when I have the money, but I wouldn’t invest my entire ISA allowance (to be fair, that’s true of any stock or fund). Nor would I expect it to make me a millionaire.

Its pre-crash performance was driven by rock-bottom interest rates and the US tech boom. We cannot expect a sudden return to that wild and wacky era.

My personal focus today is on buying FTSE 100 dividend stocks for long-term income and growth, but I will keep a close eye on Scottish Mortgage. It’s not done yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares a week ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Although investing should always be for the long term, our writer couldn't help but notice the recent surge in the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock to buy in March

| Stephen Wright

Which FTSE 250 stock does Stephen Wright think is like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, but with better growth oppportunities?

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Do IAG shares hold the ticket to building long-term wealth?

| John Choong

IAG shares may have slumped after the company reported its full-year results. However, they may still be a good investment…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d target just a handful of shares to aim for a million!

| Christopher Ruane

To aim for a million, our writer needs to invest enough money -- and achieve the right returns. Here's why…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Up 18% this year, is Apple stock good value right now?

| Christopher Ruane

Apple stock has performed strongly so far this year. But as a long-term investor, does our writer think it's priced…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

This top UK share is up 133% and offers a 4.4% dividend yield!

| Charlie Carman

It's rare for established UK shares to double in value over a year, but that's exactly what this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Smith & Nephew shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Smith & Nephew shares were crushed during the Covid-19 pandemic and remain well below their highs. Is now the time…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could drive Scottish Mortgage shares higher in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are linked to the value of stocks in the investment trust's portfolio. Our writer identifies three with…

Read more »