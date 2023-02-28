Home » Investing Articles » Does the 13%+ Diversified Energy dividend yield mean I should buy?

Does the 13%+ Diversified Energy dividend yield mean I should buy?

Christopher Ruane thinks a potentially lucrative business model might support a rising Diversified Energy dividend — but is not totally convinced.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a dividend approaching 14% (yes, 14%!), Diversified Energy (LSE: DEC) continues to intrigue me. Often a high yield is an alarm bell that the dividend might be cut. On the other hand, the gas producer has a track record of annual dividend raises in recent years. As a long-term investor, is the Diversified Energy dividend outlook attractive enough for me to invest?

Recently rising

Last year, Diversified again lifted its payout, by 2.9%. if it continues at that level for the remainder of the company’s financial year, this will be the fourth year in a row of dividend growth at the company.

However, past performance is not necessarily a guide to what comes next. Indeed, over the long term I have some concerns about whether Diversified can even support a payout at the current level, let alone fund bigger dividends.

Loss-making company

In its most recent annual accounts, the company reported a full-year loss of $325m after tax. It made a loss at the operating level ($467m, equivalent to 46% of revenue). But its pre-tax loss was even bigger, at over half a billion dollars. In other words, the numbers looked less bad after tax than before it. That is always a red flag to me. In my view a healthy business ought to be seeing the tax line worsen, not improve its final earnings.

The prior year saw the same pattern albeit on a smaller scale: a loss at the operating, pre-tax profit, and post-tax profit levels.

At the interim stage this year, the firm remained loss-making both at the operating and net income levels.

Positive operating cash flow

Companies pay dividends using cash, however. Profits and losses are an accounting concept and can be quite different to the cash flows at a company.

Diversified aims to pay dividends of about 40% of its free cash flows. At the operating level last year, operating free cash flows were $320m. The dividend cost of $130m was indeed roughly 40% of this.

But that is operating free cash flow, which is different to total free cash flow. The company saw $626m of net cash outflows on investing activities. Cash flows were boosted by $317m of net cash from financing activities, but that included $1.7bn of proceeds from borrowings.

My move

Diversified has a novel and potentially lucrative model. It has bought up tens of thousands of small aging gas wells. Purchasing that many wells costs money, as seen in the company’s investing cash outflows.

Raising money has helped the company expand fast — hence the borrowing. This month the company also raised around £135m net of new cash by issuing shares. That could help fund expansion, but at the cost of diluting shareholders. Further dilution is an ongoing risk.

Revenues and profits could rise — or fall — as energy prices move. The capping costs of an estate of old wells could be high. On top of that, Diversified is cash flow positive at the operating level, but has substantial non-operating expenses such as acquisition costs. Interest costs alone last year were $42m.

Juggling those cash flows looks like a delicate balancing act to me, especially if energy prices crash. The Diversified Energy dividend could keep rising. But I see a risk of a future cut. I will not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Could this UK stock be the dividend star of 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

This well-known UK stock has had a sudden fall from grace with income investors. Does that present an opportunity for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

4 good reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares at all costs!

| Royston Wild

At first glance, Lloyds' share price might look too cheap to miss. But I believe the business remains too risky…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The latest pearls of wisdom from ace investor Warren Buffett

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett's latest, and eagerly-awaited, letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders is out. What does the sage have to say this…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

I’m keen to buy this top FTSE 100 income and growth stock in March

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has had its troubles lately but it's now on the comeback trail. I'd like to buy…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a supercharged second income

| John Fieldsend

By following a few simple steps, I think I could use the tax benefits of a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

4 bargain shares I own for powerful passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

I get almost all of my passive income from investing in shares paying high dividends. Here are four cheap stocks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields! 2 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

These dividend stocks carry yields far above the 3.1% average for FTSE 250 shares. Here's why they're on my watchlist…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price crash in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price might have soared on the back of FY22 results, but that doesn't mean its problems are…

Read more »