Home » Investing Articles » This penny stock has soared 55% in 2023! Time to buy?

This penny stock has soared 55% in 2023! Time to buy?

Our writer looks at a UK penny stock that has jumped by more than half already this year. Could it be time to add it to his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The year is barely two months old. Yet already, some shares have put in incredible performances. For example, one penny stock on the London market has surged 55% since the beginning of 2023. I see a potential catalyst for further share price growth – so ought I to buy now?

Lithium shares

The company in question is Kodal Minerals (LSE: KOD).

Its recent performance has been strong and, over the past year, the penny stock has surged 49%. But looking back further, the share price has fallen 80% since Kodal listed in 2013.

There have been surges before, too. For example, in late 2016 and early 2017, the shares leapt to a level higher than they are today, before falling back. Clearly this is a volatile share.

Right now, though, there is high demand for lithium. That has driven investor interest in renewable energy shares like Kodal. It is not just benefitting from generally growing interest in lithium, though. The price rise over the past couple of months has a specific root cause.

Last month, the company announced a funding package that could help it start production at its flagship Bougouni project in West Africa as well as expand other exploration and development activity.

But Kodal still has no revenues and the long-term commercial viability of Bougouni remains to be proven. Often when a company raises cash, diluting shareholders, the share price falls in response. So why has this penny stock leapt?

Chinese stake

I think the answer is partly that the funding is a sign of confidence in the company’s viability by the strategic investor concerned, Hainan Mining.

On top of that, I see the possibility of a longer-term takeover bid at a higher price than today. Lithium is in short supply and producers are trying to stake a claim on what they can. We have already seen Chinese lithium producers take over London-listed lithium miners, as happened with Bacanora Lithium.

Hainan might be happy to be a partner in the Bougouni project with Kodal. But if things go well, it could decide that it is easier to buy Kodal out and have full control.

For the shares it bought last month, Hainan paid a 100% premium to the undisturbed recent share price average before the announcement. With a market capitalisation of around £2bn, the Chinese firm dwarfs Kodal with its £70m capitalisation.

Should I buy this penny stock?

As a long-term investor, though, I aim to buy shares in what I think are great businesses.

I do not buy shares just because I think they may be subject to a future takeover bid. For now, in any case, Hainan has made no indication of wanting to increase its Kodal stake in future. It may never do so.

The loss-making Kodal has destroyed a lot of shareholder value in the past decade. It continues to have no revenue and its fortunes are highly tied to one project in a politically volatile area. Its risk profile is more important to me than the potential share price upside, so I shall not be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With the De La Rue share price in pennies, should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The De La Rue share price has declined sharply. Christopher Ruane considers whether now is the time for him to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The Scottish Mortgage share price continues trading at a discount to its NAV. But here's why I'd rather buy other…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price crash in 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

The market reacted unenthusiastically to the latest full-year results. Might that tip the Lloyds share price downwards this year?

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I reckon these are the two best income stocks to buy in March 

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is full of great income stocks and many are still cheap despite the recent rally. Here are…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

If I’d invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 25 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Berkshire Hathaway shares are arguably the ultimate long-term investment for Warren Buffett fans. Here's how they have fared over the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m considering buying more of!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are among the key holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's why I think they'll…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO shares at $9 make me rich?

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares (NYSE:NIO) are back near their IPO price despite ongoing operational progress at the company. Are they now a…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

3 reasons the 8.8% M&G dividend yield looks safe to me

| Christopher Ruane

Will the M&G dividend be maintained or boosted when the firm announces its final results next week? Shareholder Christopher Ruane…

Read more »