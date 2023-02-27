Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £280 monthly in shares to target a £20,000 second income

How I’d invest £280 monthly in shares to target a £20,000 second income

By taking a structured approach to saving and investing, this writer thinks he could build a sizeable second income over time. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The prospect of generating a meaningful second income without needing to take on an additional job is appealing. I aim to do that by building a portfolio of dividend shares.

One thing I like about this approach is that it does not require a big sum of money upfront. I could put aside some cash each month and build my income over time.

Here is an example of how I could use £280 each month to target a long-term second income goal of £20,000 per year.

The power of regular saving

I have chosen £280 as an example. Everyone’s financial circumstances are different. I think it helps to set a challenging but realistic target, based on circumstances.

That would add up to £3,360 per year. I would put the money into a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, so I would be able to invest it immediately if I found shares I liked.

Understanding dividends

At the heart of my plan is buying shares I hope will pay me dividends. A dividend is a bit like being paid a cut of a company’s profits. Not all firms pay them, even when they make money. For example, Google parent Alphabet is hugely profitable but pays no dividends.

Finding shares to buy

So what sort of companies do pay dividends – and look likely to keep doing so in future?

I hunt for businesses that operate in a market I expect to keep having high customer demand. A supermarket like Tesco or consumer goods maker such as Unilever would fit the bill. I then look for some competitive advantage that might allow a firm to make large profits over the long term. For example, Unilever’s range of unique brands gives it pricing power.

Another thing to consider is a company’s balance sheet. Does it have debt that could lead to a dividend cut? That is a risk I see in my current holding Vodafone.

Price matters

I then look at the dividend yield. That is a company’s annual dividend as a percentage of the share price. In other words, I can get a higher yield by buying a share when its price is low, instead of when it is high.

Price matters in other ways too. Although my focus is dividends, if I overpay for shares, I may see the value of my holding decline. Sometimes a company cuts its dividend, like Direct Line did last month. Such a move can lead to the share price falling.

Imagine I had bought Direct Line last year in anticipation of a high yield. I would now be looking at zero dividend income for the foreseeable future – and my holding would be worth 40% less than I paid for it.

Such risks also explain why I diversify my portfolio across different companies.

Building a second income

Imagine I manage to earn an average annual yield of 5%. If I reinvest the dividends as I go (known as compounding) I could hit my £20,000 a year second income target in 40 years.

Clearly this is a long-term approach. I could also speed things up if I invested more each month, or achieved a higher average yield. At an 8% average annual yield, for example, I could reach my goal after 25 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Alphabet and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Tesco Plc, Unilever Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 stocks investors should buy for passive income generation in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details three stocks he thinks investors should be piling into for passive income generation, as they offer…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The Dechra Pharmaceuticals share price tumbled in early trading today. Christopher Ruane explains why -- and why he's not tempted…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these stocks using the Warren Buffett criteria

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why investors should be looking at these UK-listed value stocks as he channels the teachings of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy before the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) is still in the doldrums. So, what better time to pick up some bargains? Our writer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best dividend stocks to buy for long-term passive income. So should I purchase this FTSE 100…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK small-cap stocks I’d buy with £2,000!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK stocks could be ideal for fans of small-cap shares like me. Here's why I think they…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

BP shares are up 13.5% in 2023! Should I buy them in March?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 has been rising, but BP shares have been rising faster. I'd like to buy them in March…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons UK shares are crazily cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In 2022, the UK's FTSE 100 index was the best performer among global stock indices. Yet I still believe that…

Read more »