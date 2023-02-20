Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £12k a year

How I’d invest £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £12k a year

Our writer outlines how a long-term investment approach could help him generate a sizeable passive income from his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning dividend shares is a time-tested way to build passive income streams. I do that using a Stocks and Shares ISA. By regularly drip-feeding money into it, I hope to build sizeable up a sizeable passive income over time.

As an example, if I wanted to target £1,000 each month on average in income (£12,000 per year), here is how I would go about it by putting aside £300 on a monthly basis.

Regular saving

My first move would be to get into a regular saving habit. That way, hopefully I would stick with it even when other other spending needs popped up.

Each person has their own individual financial circumstances. I think the important thing is to set a saving target that seems realistic given my specific situation.

I would put the money into a Stocks and Shares ISA from day one. That way, once I had saved enough money and knew what I wanted to invest in, I would be ready to act immediately.

Finding shares to buy

Investing is something I see as a long-term pursuit. So my plan to generate a four-figure monthly passive income from dividend shares would play out over decades not months.

That means that when buying shares, I will not be chasing the latest hot fad. Instead, I would hunt to find businesses I think have the foundations of profitability that could last for decades.

So I would look for companies in areas with large, resilient customer demand that have some competitive advantage. For example, the brands of Unilever, network of National Grid, and technology patents of Apple are all competitive advantages I think no rival could directly match.

I also look at a company’s balance sheet. If it is debt-heavy, that may reduce the prospect of dividends even if the business is profitable. After all, dividends are never guaranteed at any company.

Aiming for a target passive income

Another consideration is share price. That matters partly because the yield I earn on a share varies according to what I pay for it.

How much I need to invest to try and hit the £1,000 monthly target depends on the average yield of my portfolio. If that is 5%, for example, I would need £240,000 worth of investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Reaching that by saving £300 each month would take 67 years. I could cut that time by more than half if I reinvest the dividends, something known as compounding. If I do that and continue to average a 5% yield, I could be earning £1,000 per month in dividends three decades from now.

On top of that, I would have a sizeable portfolio in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Depending on my choices, that could provide me with passive income for the rest of my life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could penny stock Cineworld be the bargain of the year?

| Christopher Ruane

Cineworld is trading as a penny stock -- and has a long way back to reach its former highs. Does…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Which of these cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares seem to offer excellent all-round value. But do their lower-than-average valuations suggest they should be avoided?

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

FTSE 250: 1 share to buy for a special dividend

| John Choong

FTSE 250 firm Dunelm recently reported its half-year results. The company also announced a special dividend, making the stock a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Which of these 4 FTSE mega-caps would I buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE mega-cap all have market valuations exceeding £100bn. But which of these four London whales would be my first…

Read more »

Young woman preparing home budget, using laptop and calculator
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Glencore shares have benefitted from a commodities boom over the past two years. Our writer explores the return he could…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

9% yield! This top lithium stock looks like a bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) shares are up 42% over the last 12 months. But I think this…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Bank shares or savings accounts? I prefer these stocks!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While cash savings rates are only slowly creeping up, these four bank shares pay generous cash dividends to their shareholders.…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Even with a cut, the Persimmon dividend forecast looks good to me!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers the Persimmon dividend forecast over the next few years. He is tempted to buy the shares --…

Read more »