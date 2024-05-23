It’s time! Here’s my FTSE 100 hit list for the general election

Jon Smith outlines the potential reaction for the FTSE 100 from the upcoming general election and the main stocks he’s looking at right now.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Yesterday (22 May), the Prime Minister surprisingly announced that the UK would head to the polls in five weeks’ time. Historically, general elections do have an impact on the FTSE 100, so here’s my game plan.

All about expectations

To begin with, it’s important to note that the market reaction isn’t geared around who wins. What really matters is the amount of uncertainty on election day.

For example, if the polls over the next few weeks show a clear party in the lead, there won’t be a huge surprise on polling day if this proves to be the case. In theory, the stock market factors in all current information. Therefore, there shouldn’t be a huge move in this case.

However, if the polls show that things are super-tight, then we could see a more volatile reaction. If this turns out to be a hung parliament (where no single party has enough votes), this would likely see the stock market initially fall. Again, this is due to the uncertainty of not knowing what will happen.

An area I’m focused on

The way I can build my hit list is less about the short-term move on election day and more about the policies that could be implemented in coming years.

For example, any party will have a focus around helping the property sector. Therefore, I’ve added Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) to my list. Over the past year the stock’s up 16%. However, the FTSE 100 homebuilder has endured a tough couple of years.

Rising interest rates and the UK cost-of-living crisis has caused demand for builds to weaken. People struggled to get affordable mortgages.

The tide finally seems to be turning. At the latest AGM in April, management commented that on “continued market stability supported by good mortgage availability and sustained customer confidence”.

Clearly, the party in government will be keen to ensure that this confidence remains. Help could range from stamp duty cuts for buyers or even subsidies for Taylor Wimpey tied to hitting certain targets. Either way, I think the stock could outperform during this period.

Of course, there’s a risk that interest rates (and mortgage prices) stay higher for longer. This relates to the actions from the Bank of England, not the government.

More sectors to consider

There are other areas that I’m adding to my hit list. This includes some pharmacuetiucal companies that should benefit from increased investment in the NHS. Further, I’m thinking about adding some financial services companies that could do well on advising clients to any changes in tax that could result from the election.

Ultimately, I’m getting my ducks in a row now, ahead of the election. As things unfold on the campaigning front, I’ll be able to shorten my list and then will look to buy the stocks shortly before election day.