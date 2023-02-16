Home » Investing Articles » 2 bargain-basement growth stocks I’m thinking about buying

2 bargain-basement growth stocks I’m thinking about buying

Jon Smith runs through two growth stocks that have fallen significantly over the past year into potentially undervalued territory.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks typically do well when the broader economy is performing. Therefore, it’s little surprise there are some stocks that fell significantly in value last year, due to concerns about global growth. However, it does now present an opportunity for me to pick up some bargains when I look at valuations. Here are two I like right now.

Never going out of fashion

One company that has suffered over the past year is ASOS (LSE:ASC). The global digital fashion retailer experienced a drop of 60% in the share price over the last 12 months.

In the last full financial year, it flipped from a pre-tax profit of £177.1m in 2021 to a loss of £31.9m. The chairman commented that the business was continuing to face a “highly uncertain economic and geopolitical environment”.

It’s true that 2022 was a difficult year for the firm. However, the long-term growth of the business over the past five years leads me to conclude that this is more of a blip than a material problem going forward.

When considering the valuation, I can’t use the price-to-earnings ratio as ASOS posted a loss. However, I can compare the market capitalisation to the enterprise value (another value tool). The market-cap is £808m, whereas the enterprise value is £1.18bn! This could indicate the share price is too low, reflected in the market-cap discrepancy.

One concern I do have is the competitive sector ASOS operates in. It’s all about who and what is hot right now. Firms can (and do) get left in the dust if they can’t keep pace.

What’s up Doc?

The next stock is Dr Martens (LSE:DOCS). This is a company that has generated a lot of attention in recent weeks, with the share price falling 27% in the past month. This means that over the past year, the stock is down 44%.

The main reason for this negative movement in the short term comes from a profit warning issued last month. It flagged up “significant operational issues” at the main distribution centre in the US. Even though this is incredibly frustrating, it’s a problem that can (and should) be resolved in coming months.

Even with this warning, it still expects to be profitable, with revenue anticipated to grow by 11-13% versus last year.

This makes me feel that the dip in the share price could allow me to snag a bargain now. The price-to-earnings ratio is at 8.46 following the drop, below my fair value of 10, and quite low for a top growth stock.

Clearly, I could be mistaken on the size of the operational problems. If this mushrooms into a larger issue, the impact could last into 2024. This would hamper any rally in the share.

But when I get some spare funds, I’ll want to invest in both ideas.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Down 8% in a day! What’s going on with the Barclays share price?

| James Beard

The Barclays share price crashed 8% yesterday. Our writer examines the reasons behind the fall, and considers whether he should…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has just reached 8,000! When will it hit 9,000?

| James Beard

Yesterday, for the first time, the FTSE 100 broke through the 8,000 barrier. Here's why I think the rally still…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on Alphabet stock while it’s cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying Alphabet stock for his portfolio lately. Here's why he reckons it could turn out to…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy today!

| Ben McPoland

This top FTSE 250 fund hasn't reduced its payout since 1938. Here's why I'd buy it today to aim for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These three FTSE 100 stocks have huge upside

| Ryan Hogg

Ryan Hogg identifies a trio of FTSE 100 stocks that not only pay a dividend yield of more than 2%…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

I had £1,890 available to invest for passive income. Here’s what I did next!

| Royston Wild

I just invested in a high-performing investment fund to help supercharge my passive income. Here's why I think I'm onto…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »