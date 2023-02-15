Home » Investing Articles » 9%+ yield! The M&G dividend forecast has caught my eye

9%+ yield! The M&G dividend forecast has caught my eye

Our writer thinks the M&G dividend forecast is appealing, offering him close to a double-digit yield. Here he considers what might happen next.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a shareholder in asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG), I like the hefty dividends the firm pays. But sometimes a high dividend yield can be a red flag that a cut might be on the cards. So, looking at the M&G dividend forecast, does it make sense for me to continue holding the shares?

Growing payout

In short, I think it does – and that is what I plan to do.

I reckon there is a good chance that M&G will be able to maintain its current payout. In fact, I think we may even see modest rises in coming years.

The company’s strategy is to maintain or increase the payout each year. But a strategy does not guarantee what will actually happen in practice. After all, dividends are never a sure thing.

Last year, the annual payout grew, albeit by a fraction of a percentage point. At the interim stage this year, the dividend grew 1.6% compared to the same point last year. The recent direction of travel is in line with the company’s stated strategy.

M&G dividend forecast

So, will there be an increase at the full-year level and in years to come?

That depends on how the business performs. At the interim stage, M&G struck a positive note at the same time as lifting its interim payout. It said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the turnaround in its wholesale asset management division. That part of the business had reversed a trend of net client outflows. Across the business overall, excluding its Heritage operations, the picture was the same.

M&G said it expected to deliver “consistently strong investment performance set against a challenging period for our sector” for 2022. Full-year results including details of the final dividend are due to be released on 9 March.

Strong performance could help the company make good profits and support an increased payout. With its well-known brand, large customer base and deep City experience, I think the asset manager has the building blocks in place to make that happen.

Possible risks

But things could still work out differently.

Although the company turned around client flows in the first half, it will need to keep working hard in future to maintain positive client inflows. The market is competitive. Turbulent stock markets may also lead some investors to withdraw funds. Short-term swings in asset values could also eat into reported profits, although I think the long-term outlook remains appealing.

Such swings explain why the company reported a post-tax profit of £92m last year, insufficient to cover the dividend. But as a long-term investor I remain confident, as the couple of years before that saw post-tax profits of over £1bn each. I think it is realistic to expect similar annual earnings for at least some future years. That could comfortably cover a dividend above today’s level.

My move

The M&G dividend forecast looks good to me. I expect to keep receiving payouts that equate to a 9.2% yield at the current share price — or higher.

For that reason, I plan to hold my shares indefinitely.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K ISA to target £1,000 in annual passive income

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares is a great way to build a rising passive income for my retirement. Here's where…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit 8,000. But it’s still cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 broke past 8,000 points for the first time. It has now made gains over periods…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares paying very high yields

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my hunt for quality companies whose cheap shares offer high yields, I found these three Footsie firms. They offer…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This controversial UK stock now yields 7.6%! Time to buy?

| John Fieldsend

This controversial UK stock offers a fantastic 7.6% yield, the fifth-highest annual payout on the entire FTSE 100 index. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are boohoo shares a screaming buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

boohoo shares have turned from booming growth to near wipeout in just two years. Might buying now be throwing good…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for ways to make big long-term returns from my investment portfolio. I think these penny stocks could be…

Read more »