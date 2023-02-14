Home » Investing Articles » Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

Harbour Energy is either a stonking bargain or a massive value trap. I’ve dug deeper to see if it’s worth me taking a risk on this FTSE stock.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR), the oil and gas producer, hasn’t had the best run recently. It was booted out of the FTSE 100 and relegated to the FTSE 250 last year due to a double-digit cut in its valuation. I mainly attributed this to the announcement of a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. I’m no stranger to market panic, and I think there’s a chance the stock may have been oversold toward the end of 2022. But year to date it’s up almost 10%. So, the question for me is: can this positive momentum continue in the long run? I’m not convinced it can, despite some good points.

The stock in focus

Regular readers will know that I love my dividends. Harbour Energy, Britain’s largest oil and gas producer, is one of the FTSE’s biggest payers. Its production output is above and beyond the notable oil majors like Shell and BP. So I think it warrants me taking a closer look.

For a stock that’s one of the highest yielding in the index, it’s trading on a dirt cheap valuation. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4 times compares to its UK peer average of 13.9 times.

When a situation like this occurs, I ask myself two questions. Have investors missed a trick? And is the stock cheap for a reason? The cheap valuation is partly down to the UK’s Energy Profits Levy on oil and gas companies, one of the highest rates in the world. Clearly, it’s fairly damaging to the company’s profitability — its headcount has been cut this year as a direct result.

The positives

Dividends are an important source of income for me, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So it’s important I check whether the dividend payments are covered by earnings, and if those earnings are growing.

I note that the dividends are more than adequately covered. Its dividend cover (earnings over dividends paid) is 3.8 times. This is very conservative and leaves plenty of breathing space in the case of adverse events, as well as a future increase in the dividend payment. The company confirmed in its last trading statement that it retains. flexibility over an increase to its $200 million dividend plan.

However, when I look at the company’s earnings, they’ve been growing, but a little too slowly for my ambitions. Sub-1% year-on-year growth simply doesn’t cut it for my portfolio.

Is this an attractive long-term play?

However, it’s not just the anaemic earnings growth that concerns me. Harbour Energy’s earnings are forecast to decline by an average of nearly 20% per year for the next three years. I think it’s a very worrying backdrop.

Moreover, it has a high level of debt, and higher interest rates will drive up borrowing costs. I also think the company has a relatively unstable dividend track record. I can’t necessarily bank on a reliable level of income from the stock.

Despite my appeal of the stock’s cheap valuation and high dividend yield — the long-term picture doesn’t look favourable to me.

The company has a challenging period ahead. In my view, it’s a FTSE value trap, not a bargain, so I’m not buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

| John Maslen

John Maslen has identified two ideal stocks for long-term gains as he takes inspiration from Warren Buffett on the importance…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The return from Scottish Mortgage shares over the past 10 years is an excellent example of why I should focus…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why I’m still in love with Persimmon shares

| James Beard

On Valentine's Day, I reflect on my relationship with Persimmon shares. Although there might be some difficult times ahead, I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks recent results and institutional scepticism could continue to hurt the Darktrace share price.

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Hands off our ISAs

| Owain Bennallack

Here are my 10 main objections to the Resolution Foundation think tank's proposal to cap ISAs.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

The Footsie hits an all-time high — but don’t celebrate

| Malcolm Wheatley

The FTSE 100 has hit an all-time high of 7,902. But appearances are deceptive. The sagging pound does a lot…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Up 32%: is the best still to come for the Meta share price?

| Tom Hennessy

On the back of a giddy 32% increase in the last month, is the best still to come for the…

Read more »