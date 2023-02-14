Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today, with live data updating throughout the day.

  • On the Footsie — which hit a record close of 7,947 last night — Coca-Cola HBC AG reported annual growth in its 2022 financial results, “driven by price, mix and volume” and record levels of revenue. The share price shot up 4% immediately after 8am. Elsewhere, Flutter Entertainment also saw its shares rise by a similar amount.
  • Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was TUI (up 3% in early trade) following re-confirmation of expectations to significantly increase underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for FY23 backed by “encouraging booking momentum across both Winter and Summer seasons“. Meanwhile, Plus500 released positive final results alongside an additional $100m in shareholder returns, with its shares lifting over 2% when the market opened.
  • Finally, Altitude Group shares– trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — flew over 7% in early trade.
  • Based on their daily trade volume, Glencore and Greatland Gold were among the most active stocks on the markets first thing.

Market movers on the LSE today

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

