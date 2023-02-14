FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today, with live data updating throughout the day.
- On the Footsie — which hit a record close of 7,947 last night — Coca-Cola HBC AG reported annual growth in its 2022 financial results, “driven by price, mix and volume” and record levels of revenue. The share price shot up 4% immediately after 8am. Elsewhere, Flutter Entertainment also saw its shares rise by a similar amount.
- Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was TUI (up 3% in early trade) following re-confirmation of expectations to significantly increase underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for FY23 backed by “encouraging booking momentum across both Winter and Summer seasons“. Meanwhile, Plus500 released positive final results alongside an additional $100m in shareholder returns, with its shares lifting over 2% when the market opened.
- Finally, Altitude Group shares– trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — flew over 7% in early trade.
- Based on their daily trade volume, Glencore and Greatland Gold were among the most active stocks on the markets first thing.