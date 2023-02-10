Home » Investing Articles » 5 stocks to watch next week

5 stocks to watch next week

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Rio Tinto among the five stocks that she will be watching as we approach February’s half-way point.


One of Saxo’s leading market analysts, Jessica Amir, has highlighted five stocks to watch next week based on timely newsflow.

Albemarle

Albemarle is the world’s biggest lithium producing company by market size with a US$31.3 billion valuation. It has one the broadest customer groups, selling to Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and GM, and Panasonic. Albemarle is due to report financial results on February 16 as well as its outlook, which will be very telling for the lithium industry.”

BHP

BHP is the biggest mining company in the world by market size, with an AUD$243 billion valuation. BHP has historically generated some of the strongest cashflows across the globe. Given this, it’s also been able to pay some of the highest dividends in the world, consistently. Consensus expects BHP to pay a full-year gross dividend yield of 14%. For the last reporting period BHP made about 48.7% of its revenue from iron ore, 26.7% from copper and 24.6% from coal. BHP is also attempting to take over copper giant, Oz Minerals, while also moving into fertilisers – with plans to be the biggest fertiliser company in the world. BHP reports full year financial results on February 21 as well as its outlook. Which will give us a further glimpse into future demand for copper, as well as iron ore.”

Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals is Australia’s largest lithium miner. It has a market value of AU$14 billion. Pilbara’s customers include LG Chem, and China’s Great Wall Motor Company. And believe it or not, one of Pilbara Minerals customers is actually China’s Genfeng Lithium Corp, which is China’s largest lithium company. Pilbara is due to report financial results on February 22.”

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is the second biggest diversified miner in the world, with an $178 billion valuation. Last reporting year Rio made 58.1% of its revenue from iron ore, 21.5% from aluminium and 10.9% from copper, and the remainder from other metals. Rio is expected to pay a full-year gross dividend yield of about 11% this year. Rio reports full year financial results on February 22 and its outlook for 2023, which will be interesting given it’s a major aluminium producer.”

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp is another large copper miner. It’s not as large as BHP or RIO in size but its market cap size is US$57.3 billion. Last reporting year it made most of its revenue from copper. The market expects Southern Copperto pay a full year gross dividend yield of 5.3% this year.”

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

