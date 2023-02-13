Home » Investing Articles » Was I dumb to sell my GSK shares?

Was I dumb to sell my GSK shares?

After having a big holding of GSK shares, we sold out big-time in April 2021. Nearly two years later, should I regret this decision to sell and move on?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been an interesting 12 months for shareholders of GSK (LSE: GSK), formerly GlaxoSmithKline. I’ve owned GSK shares for most of the past three decades, but my wife and I have sold the bulk of our stock, leaving only ‘legacy holdings’ behind.

Selling out of GSK

My wife worked for this group from autumn 1989 until spring 2021, a total of 31.5 years. During a career lasting over three decades, she amassed large numbers of GSK shares.

Some shares were totally free, given as performance rewards. Some were discounted through GSK’s SAYE (Sharesave) scheme. Some were ‘buy one, get one free’ via her monthly Share Rewards scheme. Also, GSK granted her tons of yearly options via long-term incentive plans.

Remarkably, my wife never bought a single GSK share in the open market, yet ended up as a significant individual shareholder in her employer. But when she was made redundant and given early retirement on enhanced terms in April 2021, GSK cashed out the vast majority of her stock. Even better, her employer paid the tax due on these sales, delivering a big boost to her final payout.

GSK shares split in two

Despite her massive one-day sale, my wife still has a modest GSK shareholding. So do I, inside a long-disused share account that I’ve hardly looked at in years. But when GlaxoSmithKline split into GSK and consumer-health group Haleon (LSE: HLN) in July 2022, we both received shares in this new offshoot.

As a result, for each GlaxoSmithKline share we owned, we now own one share in GSK and another in Haleon. GSK is now free to concentrate on biopharma and vaccine products, while Haleon sells a whole host of popular health brands like Sensodyne and Centrum.

GSK’s ship has steadied

For many years, I’ve not been convinced by GSK’s performance under CEO Dame Emma Walmsley. To be blunt, the share price has disappointed under her leadership since April 2017. Hence, in some ways, I was rather relieved when my wife left the group and her shareholding was liquidated.

But since the demerger of Haleon (at a share price of 330p), both GSK and Haleon shares have done fine. GSK trades at 1,471.6p and Haleon at 327.66p, for a pre-demerger combined share price of almost £18. That’s less than £1 above the price at which our big holding was cashed out. Not bad, but nothing to write home about.

Should I sell my remaining GSK shares?

Here’s where the fundamentals of both companies stand today:

CompanyGSKHaleon
Market value£60.4bn£30.3bn
Price-to-earnings ratio13.521.4
Earnings yield7.4%4.7%
Dividend yield6.1%N/A
Dividend cover1.2N/A

Being a relative newcomer to the London market, Haleon has yet to declare any cash dividends. But analysts expect its prospective cash yield to be between 2% and 3% a year.

Meanwhile, GSK is cutting its yearly cash dividend from its historic 80p a share. The expected full-year dividend of 56.25p translates into a forward cash yield of 3.8% a year. That’s in line with the wider FTSE 100 index.

In summary, I’m fairly relieved that we no longer own a big shareholding in GSK. But the shares look in better shape lately, so I’ll keep mine and might even buy more one day!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in GSK and Haleon shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK and Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has boosted his income streams by buying two Dividend Aristocrats. Here's why these investments excite him.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here's how I'd invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for this year with the pharma giant slowly increasing its dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 250 stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this top-notch, high-dividend-yield stock may potentially lay strong foundations for a starter investment portfolio.

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ditch buy-to-let property and buy FTSE 100 shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let is a popular wealth-building strategy, but investing in FTSE 100 shares may be a faster and easier alternative.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

At 108p, is now a good time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are trading near record lows, but I think it may be years before the business can return to…

Read more »