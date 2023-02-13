Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

Here’s how I’d invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year for life.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had £250,000 spare, how would I use it to generate a lifelong second income? A friend recently asked me this question, because she will receive a windfall of this size this year. My answer was that I would invest it in dividend-paying shares for income and long-term gains. But what would she prefer?

Building a second income

My friend has many options to generate passive income from her capital. She could take zero risk by depositing this money in a savings account and spending the interest. But she’s willing to take on risk to boost her long-term returns.

Perhaps she could invest her pot in government and corporate bonds? These IOUs issued by governments and companies pay regular interest (coupons) to bondholders. For example, a 10-year UK Gilt pays 3.4% a year. However, my friend isn’t keen on bonds, because rising interest rates reduce bond prices.

Another alternative would be to purchase a buy-to-let property (outright or with a mortgage) to let out to tenants. But with house prices weakening and mortgage rates rising, my friend doesn’t fancy this risk. She also isn’t keen on maintaining another property on top of her family home. And rental yields are modest in her area (under 5% before costs).

My friend can afford to take risks

As a career woman, my friend is a lifelong member of a guaranteed/final-salary/defined-benefit pension. This payout from her employer would cover her usual monthly expenses, with some to spare. This leaves her in a comfortable and fortunate position for her retirement.

Therefore, given my friend already has one index-linked retirement income for life, she believes that she can afford to take on the risks of share ownership. Also, she refuses to buy an annuity with her lump sum. (An annuity is a lifetime income paid by an insurance company to a recipient, who surrenders a lump sum in return for regular payouts.)

I’d invest a windfall in dividend shares

In addition, my friend would like some freedom and flexibility with her investments, such that she can leave them to her children in her estate. Hence, my advice to her was to build a well-diversified portfolio of, say, 20 dividend-paying shares in quality companies. As for me, I’d buy various high-yielding FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing over the past seven months.

Also, I gave one vital caution to my friend: I warned her about ‘sequence of returns’ risk. What this means is that the order, timing and size of her returns will have a major impact on how long her windfall lasts. For example, if she took out a fixed 10% of her pot (£25,000) each year, she runs a real risk of depleting her fund.

My suggestion, based on established actuarial research, is to take a variable 4% a year from her pot. Initially, this comes to £10,000 in year one. Now let’s say her pot has grown to £350,000 after 10 years. She can then take out £14,000 that year. And so on until her death.

Finally, I’ve urged my friend see a highly qualified, fee-charging investment consultant to understand these various options. And I’ve warned her to steer well clear of financial products with high commissions and/or confusing structures!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for this year with the pharma giant slowly increasing its dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 250 stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this top-notch, high-dividend-yield stock may potentially lay strong foundations for a starter investment portfolio.

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ditch buy-to-let property and buy FTSE 100 shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let is a popular wealth-building strategy, but investing in FTSE 100 shares may be a faster and easier alternative.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

At 108p, is now a good time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are trading near record lows, but I think it may be years before the business can return to…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

The Meta share price is soaring! Time to pile in?

| John Fieldsend

The Meta share price rose sharply last week on the back of surprising full year results. Is now a great…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How I’d target £40,000 in passive income with just £100 a week!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd look to develop a passive income-generating portfolio with a limited amount of capital.

Read more »