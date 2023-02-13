Home » Investing Articles » I think the Games Workshop dividend could be set to soar

I think the Games Workshop dividend could be set to soar

Christopher Ruane is optimistic about where the Games Workshop dividend might go. So why isn’t he buying the shares at the moment?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some investors live in a fantasy world – but others buy shares in one. Or, more specifically, they invest in Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). I’ve been eyeing the shares and one thing I like about them is the income prospects. I think the Games Workshop dividend might soar over the next few years. Here’s why.

Paying out spare cash

Different companies take a variety of approaches when it comes to declaring a dividend.

A lot of them stick to payments on a set schedule. If they have a lot of spare cash in the business, they might hang on to it for future use, or boost the ordinary dividend. Others declare a one-off special dividend.

Games Workshop has a fairly unusual approach, which it describes as “distributing truly surplus cash”. In other words, the retailer distributes money it thinks it does not need in the business as and when it decides to, usually on a fairly regular basis.

That can mean frequent payouts (the company paid five dividends last year). It can also lead to sudden jumps. Last month, the firm announced a dividend alongside its interim results of £1.30, double the payout at the same point last year.

But the downside of such an approach from an investor’s perspective is that the Games Workshop dividend can move around in unpredictable ways. Last year’s payout, for example, was 30% smaller than the prior year – but still a 14% increase on the dividend paid the year before that.

Promising business outlook

Enough about the past. What about the future for the dividend?

The company benefits from a number of attractive elements in its business model. For example, its proprietary Warhammer brand gives it the sort of competitive ‘moat’ loved by investor Warren Buffett. Owning a unique brand with a large base of existing players could help the company make sizeable profits for years to come.

The firm has announced a tie-up with Amazon to develop its intellectual property, including Warhammer, into film and television projects. That could be great news for profits at Games Workshop. It also shows why intellectual property can be such a compelling business asset.

Games Workshop has already developed its imaginary universes. That means it could reap profits from them being brought to life on the screen by a third party like Amazon without having to spend lots of extra money. A film or television series could bring in lots of new players, boosting revenues further.

Dividend prospects

If that comes to pass, I expect a big jump in the Games Workshop dividend. After all, the company aims to distribute surplus cash – and it could have lots of it.

But that might not happen. For now, the Amazon deal is just an agreement. There is no guarantee yet that Warhammer will reach the silver screen. I see some other risks too, like the concentrated manufacturing operation. Any unexpected interruption to production at its main factory could dent sales and profits.

Overall though, I like the company’s business model and think it has good dividend prospects.

But the shares have soared 65% since the end of September and now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 24. That is too high for my tastes, so I will not be investing at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,500 Sainsbury’s shares for £300 in annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

Sainsbury's shares offer a higher dividend yield than the FTSE 100 average. Here's how our writer would invest in the…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Why Rio Tinto could be one of the UK’s best value stocks!

| Royston Wild

Mining giant Rio Tinto's shares look incredibly cheap at current prices. Here's why it's a key part of my own…

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Growth Shares

3 top shares to buy to outdo Warren Buffett

| John Choong

Outdoing the Oracle of Omaha is a difficult task. So, here are 3 shares to buy with the potential to…

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

Could 2023 be a great year for stock market investment?

| Christopher Ruane

So far, some shares are showing strong gains this year. Christopher Ruane explains why he is ignoring the big picture…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

After climbing 50% in 6 months, are abrdn shares a buy for 2023?

| Alan Oscroft

They're gaining in 2023, but abrdn shares are still down 50% over the past five years. I think we could…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

These high-yield British stocks look like safe and sound bets

| James J. McCombie

There's no point buying a stock for a high-yield only to run right into a dividend cut. So I screen…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I have £1,890 to invest! Should I buy these FTSE 100 value shares?

| Royston Wild

These UK value shares trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Are they too cheap to miss? Or could they end up…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Could now be the moment to start buying FTSE 250 shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 250 has lost value over the past year. But from a long-term investment perspective, could that be an…

Read more »