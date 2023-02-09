Home » Investing Articles » Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading back to pennies?    

Is the Rolls-Royce share price heading back to pennies?    

After starting 2023 strongly, Christopher Ruane thinks the Rolls-Royce share price risks falling back to under a pound. Here’s why he won’t sell.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, this has been a good year for the performance of shares in engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). The price has moved up 10 % since the beginning of January. But it has fallen by the same amount over the past year – and lost more than 60% in value across five years.

The stock market has not responded well to the chief executive’s blunt description of the company’s challenges since he took up the job last month. Could the firm be about to give up its January gains and go back to where it started the month – in pennies?

Back to the future

Although the company is trading at around £1.08 per share as I write, this on Thursday morning, it is no stranger to a share price in pennies. As well as beginning 2023 that way, the shares changed hands for pennies each at some point in each of the last three calendar years.

But for many long-term Rolls-Royce shareholders, that would likely have come as an unwelcome novelty. The last time the shares had traded below the pound level was back in 2009, as the financial crisis dented investor confidence in the outlook for the business.

So could the same thing happen now? After all, if even the company’s top manager has concerns about its future prospects, why should investors see things differently?

Risks ahead

As a stakeholder, the Rolls-Royce share price is of more than academic interest to me.

I do think the shares could drift back to trading in pennies. February often sees weak performance in many shares after an optimistic start to a new year by investors fades away. The new chief executive has raised concerns that Rolls-Royce requires significant changes, potentially hurting the potential profitability of the engineer.

For example, he seems to be paving the way for job cuts. That could help save costs. But it may also demotivate the workforce. It could also raise customer concerns. When it comes to aircraft engines, safety and reliability are paramount. Heavy cost-cutting by a manufacturer can damage customer perceptions of quality – and perhaps hurt sales.

So I see risks that any bad news from the company could push the shares down into selling for pennies each again.

Playing to its strengths

However, after some huge losses after tax in recent years and only a modest profit last year, a new broom might be what the company needs.

If the new CEO has a real plan to improve performance, that could help lift the Rolls-Royce share price over time. As a long-term investor, that is what I am looking at.

I continue to think the company has the foundations of a strong business. Demand for aircraft engine sales and servicing is likely to remain high for decades. Complex barriers to entry also limit the amount of competition and its installed base of engines gives the company sizeable recurring revenues.

Whatever happens to the Rolls-Royce share price in the short term, I plan to hold my shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

What will Scottish Mortgage shares be worth a decade from now?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he would happily add Scottish Mortgage shares to his portfolio today in the hope of long-term…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Earnings: can Redrow shares maintain their recovery?

| Alan Oscroft

Redrow shares have been regaining ground since October. And they remain steady after an encouraging start to the second half.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How should I respond to a booming stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

This week's all-time FTSE 100 high has hit the headlines. But what does it mean practically for this writer's investment…

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

2022 was officially a bear market for the FTSE 250, and the domestic outlook isn't great. Does the index still…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Some US stocks will crash after ‘senseless’ rally! But how can I benefit?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's expecting US stock to crash in the near future with the Nasdaq gaining 17%…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Making passive income from stocks is an achievable goal. Our writer outlines his strategy of saving regularly and buying dividend…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 stocks crash in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run investors may be wondering if FTSE 100 stocks are due a correction. It could happen, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I invest more of my cash in these dirt-cheap income stocks?

| Royston Wild

The UK stock market has surged in 2023. Yet there are plenty of great bargains still out there. Here are…

Read more »